Sprout By BL 2024: Connecting Africa’s Startup Ecosystem For Growth

The much-anticipated Sprout by Barinaada Legal (BL) is set to take place on Friday, December 6, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

This premier event is designed to foster transformative conversations and bridge the gap between innovative startups and sustainable, borderless growth across Africa.

The 2024 edition of Sprout by BL promises a dynamic lineup of activities designed to empower startups and entrepreneurs across Nigeria. Attendees will benefit from two expert-led panels and a workshop, offering insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies driving startup success.

A fireside chat with an industry leader will delve into leveraging the network marketing model to drive business success across various industries.

The event also offers unmatched networking opportunities, bringing together key players in the startup ecosystem to foster strategic collaborations. Participants will receive exclusive event packs filled with valuable resources and unique gifts, enhancing their overall experience.

To add a touch of vibrancy, the day will feature live music performances by top talent, creating an engaging and inspiring atmosphere.

Set to run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Sprout by BL blends legal strategies, business strategies, and networking, in a single-day experience. Attendees will also enjoy a premium culinary experience at the event. Tickets are priced at NGN80,000 and NGN40,000 for VIP and Regular tickets respectively with full event details available upon purchase. Visit www (dot) sproutbybl (dot) com or contact the event organizers for more information and reservations.

The lineup of speakers for Sprout by BL 2024 features a diverse array of industry leaders and innovators. Ruth Okunuga, Founder of Wasche Point, and Blessing Jessica Obasi-Nze, Actress, Filmmaker, and CEO of Desparanza Media, bring their unique perspectives on entrepreneurship and the creative industry. Chris Ajieh, Entertainment Lawyer and Associate at Barinaada Legal joins Nnamani Nonso Stanley (Czar), CEO and Co-founder of Stakecut, alongside Babatunde Akin-Moses, Co-founder of Sycamore, and Olatunde Victor Adeoluwa, Founder and CEO of SalesPlat, to share insights on business growth and legal strategies.

The roster also includes Ronald Nzimora, Managing Director of Profit Marketing Systems, Ayodeji Agboola, founder of Akowe and Alex Iheanacho, Founder of MSVEST Properties, who will discuss innovative approaches to marketing, financial management strategies and investor readiness.

Tade Cash, CEO of WIP Africa, and Barinaada Iheanacho, Founder of Barinaada Legal and the event’s convener, round out the speaker list with their expertise in real estate and cashflow investment, business strategy, and legal frameworks for startups. Together, this panel of experts will provide attendees with a wealth of knowledge and actionable insights to scale their businesses.

