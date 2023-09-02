Sprinter Faith Okwose: Our Preparations for Budapest Relays Not Adequate

‘I was kept hanging when the baton fell before getting to me’ She is believed to be the future of athletics in Nigeria and already living up to the hype. Faith Okwose is currently the African and Commonwealth Games U-18 100m champion after winning silver at the 2022 National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State. In this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the 17-years-old, who made her senior debut at the recently concluded World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, says her target now is to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Excerpts:

You won three gold medals at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago. How does it feel winning the 100m and also creating a new Games Record?

I feel very excited, very happy to be the record holder for the Commonwealth U-18. I am so happy. I am grateful to God Almighty first of all and my coach who tried his best to train me under the rain and in the sun. I believe it is just the beginning for me. Many more medals will come from me for Nigeria.

In the final of the 100m, it was 1-2 for you and another Nigerian, Justina Eyakpobeyan, would you say her presence pushed you to the title and the record?

I was just focusing on what I was looking for like it was on my mind to break that record so that was what I was targeting and God did it for me. Before I ran, I prayed to God to give me strength and He did. It was amazing.

You moved from one championship to another in space of four mouths, was it kind of difficult for you?

Not at all, it’s my job and I can only give it my all which is what I am doing. I started with the African U-18 in Zambia and later the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, before heading for the biggest of them all, the World Championships in Bu- dapest, I was so happy going to be invited to the senior camp, I was very excited.

How were the preparations like going to all these championships especially looking at the space between them all?

It was good. I did not have my individual guide. When I came to Abuja I trained for like two days and after training, I rested. I always work on the schedule given to me by my coach, so it’s good, I will say.

You made the transition from the junior camp straight to the main senior team, how difficult or easy was the transition for you?

It was not easy though but I knew I would go to the world championships and that was why I was training harder, trying to run better time, pace myself, so that I could make the required standard.

Were you disappointed about the baton drop as you were unable to achieve your dream of running at the World Championships?

Not really because when I got to the track for the fourth leg, I saw many people, the crowd was so much and I said in my mind that this competition is far better than others I have gone to. Before the baton went round, it didn’t get to where I was, so I was like what sort of problem is this because I was not able to do what I wanted to do. I was ready and eager to prove a point.

Would you say if the baton exchange was perfect and it got to you, Nigeria would have made it to the final?

Yes. I know because when I was standing there, I said even if US is there, even if I’m running against US or another country, I know Nigeria would have qualified for the finals and me and my team, the four of us that were there to run the relay put it in our minds that we must qualify for the finals, so I don’t know how the baton went round and it didn’t even come to my hand. It was sad as the 4x400m women also failed in their baton exchange.

What do you think should be done so that such won’t happen in the future?

Jamaica was there for about three weeks training. Many countries were out of their countries and went to other countries to train but Nigeria didn’t go early. It was a day to our event in relays that we started our training. We didn’t even train for it.

We didn’t even practice for it. We are not supposed to blame anybody because we didn’t train well for it. The time was not adequate for us to achieve anything but we went in with determination and the Nigerian spirit but sadly, it happened like that. You came out last year during the National Sports Festival where you finished second and people were like who is this new girl.

The former AFN president Solomon Ogba even named you the future, are you accepting that tag?

Yes I accept the fact that I’m the future. Whenever I want to run, I always say my name will forever be congratulations and people will forever name me congratulations. That has been working for me and I will continue to work hard and pray to maintain that standard so as to make people who believe in me happy.

Your name is Faith, how much faith do you have in yourself to be the future of Track and Field in Nigeria?

I have 100 percent faith. I focus on myself, I pray to God, I respect my coach and I do everything he asks me to do. I have the faith that I will be and I am the future.

The Olympic Games, which is the highest for all athletes, is less than a year away. What are your expectations and what will you be doing to be part of the Paris 2024 Games?

I have done a lot this year so I want to rest, train and focus more on my training. This world championship I went to was not easy. I got many experiences there and so I minds that we must qualify for the finals, so want to go home, train hard and qualify for my individual races and not just to be part of the relay team alone.

In Budapest you said you saw a lot of people, what was it like seeing some of the athletes you only watch on television training and warming up beside you on the same track?

I feel so happy. I was like finally I met all these people that I only see on television, YouTube, Instagram and other social network. I was so happy to see them. Even when they were training, I would just stand and look at them, look at what some of them are doing so that I can use it to correct mine.

They received us very well. They didn’t treat us like juniors. They took us like we were the same team and we had been going to competitions together for years and not just new. They received us very well.

How did you become an athlete and why track and field?

There was one inter house sport I went to from my school and I can’t remember it well but it was in my community, I did well and a coach there said I should start training, and I started. Later, I met my coach, Prince Ufuoma Okotie and from there I was putting more efforts.

People in the community would say that I should stop and go to school. I would tell them that was what I liked and I can’t do what I don’t like. I told them I started from a young age and I cannot end it without achieving at least one thing from sports.

What was the reaction of your parents when you told them you want to take Track and Field as a career?

They accepted it because my mother said when she was young, she normally ran. She was so happy that I was doing track and field.

The major thing most parents in Nigeria want is for their child to be educated. What are your plans to combine your education with your career?

When I was in school, I came back by 3pm and went to training by 4pm. I sometimes return from training between 6pm and 7pm. It was good. At times, I won’t go to school for one week because I was training. There was one time that we trained in the morning, and people that are going to school will train in the evening.

That evening was not as serious as the morning training so I had to suspend my school for one week and go for the morning training. But I always try my best to balance the two.

Most Nigeria athletes are either in the US or Europe where it is much easier to combine education and sports, are you planning towards such too?

My plan is to go and study in the US and combine it with my track and field career. Yes, I am working hard to get a scholarship to make it easier for me. It will happen and I will get better in the years ahead.

Was it that you were star struck or you just decided against meeting her?

When I saw her, she was going for a race and I couldn’t just walk up to her because it would look like I want to distract her, and that was the only opportunity I had to see her. I am looking forward to more time on the same track with her.

If you have not been an athlete, what would you have done?

I would go to school, graduate and then use my certificate to look for work. Though in Nigeria now, it is hard for youths to see job so I would have gone into business.