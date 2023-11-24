Spring Apostolic Church Prepares for Grand 19th Anniversary Celebration in Lagos!

The Spring Apostolic Church Inc., known as the Spring of Living Waters and Miracle Ministries, will celebrate its 19th Anniversary in November. This announcement was recently released in a statement by the General Overseer, Rev’d & Prophetess SolAbiola Adeuja, during their on-going revival in Lagos. The 19th Anniversary marks a significant milestone in the church’s evolution.

The ministry, located in Agege, was founded by Rev. Dr. & Prophetess Dr. SolAbiola Adeuja on the 13th of February, 2005. Spring Apostolic Church, affectionately called the ‘Orisun Omi-Iye,’ is the birthplace of two other branches situated in Ogun State.

This special anniversary is themed ‘Double Portion’ and is anchored on the book of Isaiah 61:7. The Anniversary events began on the 6th of November, 2023, and will run through the 26th of November, 2023.

The month-long activities will include the unveiling of the anniversary logo and theme song, Street Praise, Mega Rally, Revival (November 20-23, 2023) , Praise Night (November 24, 2023), and much more. The activities will culminate in an anniversary thanksgiving service on Sunday, the 26th of November, 2023, at the church auditorium located at 2, Isiaka Street, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

This event boasts a great line-up of ministers who will be delivering songs and messages. The Revivalist/Guest Preacher will be Prophet Akinola Fasawe.