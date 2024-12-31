Spreading Christmas Cheers To The Vulnerable

Share

In the spirit of the Yuletide season, a charity organisation recently extended joy and warmth to vulnerable individuals in Peggi, a rural community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The Adorable Foundation International (AFI), a charity organisation, recently distributed Christmas packages to those in need, putting smiles on their faces and reminding them that they have not been forgotten.

The gesture came at the foundation’s end of the year outreach for widows, orphans and less privileged in the local community. It took place in Peggi, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

Founder of AFI, Princess Ada OkekeAmam expressed the organisation’s commitment to providing the necessary resources and support to enable people to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.

She stated that the yuletide season is a time for giving and sharing and pledged the organisation would remain committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most.

This act of charity, Okeje- Anam Saud, was part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to support marginalized communities and promote social welfare. “We are here because of the love we have for villagers.

Your health is so important to us. We can’t afford to get into Christmas with ailments and that is why we came with a team of medical doctors to screen and give you drugs and eye glasses to those who may need them. “We also came with some palliatives for you.

This is the season of giving, and this act is to show you that we are not only interested in your health but your general well-being,” she said.

Okeke- Amam pledged her unconditional love for the villagers and urged them to stay together in love as that was the reason for the season.

She further disclosed that the distribution of the Christmas packages was part of the ongoing efforts by the organisation to support vulnerable individuals and families in the community.

According to him, the organization recognises that the yuletide season can be a difficult time for those in need, and seeks to make a positive impact in their lives.

“Our Christmas package distribution is just one way that we can show our support and care for those who need it most. “We believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy and love of the Christmas season.

“As the yuletide season continues, AFI’s Christmas package distribution serves as a reminder of the importance of kindness, generosity, and compassion.

By spreading joy and warmth to vulnerable individuals, the organization is helping to make the world a brighter and more loving place,” he said.

Beneficiaries

The recipients of the Christmas packages included widows, orphans, people with disabilities like as well as the less privileged.

Each package contained essential items such as medicine, food, clothing, and toiletries, carefully selected to meet the specific needs of the beneficiaries.

For many of the recipients, the Christmas package was a welcome surprise and they expressed gratitude to the donors for their kind gesture. “I was not expecting anything this Christmas, but AFI has shown me that there are still good people in this world.

I am grateful for their kindness,” said Mrs Janebu Abuh, a widow who received a package. The beneficiaries who were visibly overwhelmed with emotion, expressed their gratitude to the foundation for its kindness and generosity.

“I am happy because we don’t even have anything to eat during Christmas but these people came through for us and it’s a Merry Christmas for us already. They have done so much and we are grateful to them” said Hannah Kure, a beneficiary.

Fatima Yusuf, another beneficiary, observed that the organisers didn’t discriminate against those that were to benefit on the basis of ethnicity, religion or political affiliations.

“These people are special. We are not Christians, yet they still gave us something to eat during Christmas. I got a beautiful wrapper and some food items,” she said.

Community leadership

The Chief of Kapagye community, Obadiah Gade, appreciated Princess Okeke-Amam for the mission God has given to her and for the lives she has touched.

He stressed that the lives of thousands of their people have been touched by the foundations’ free medical outreach.He prayed that the Lord would bless her for touching the lives of their people.

The AFI, Abuja Local Organising Chairman, Obi Golden said it is the vision of the Founder, Princess Okeke, to reach out to the less privileged, adding that they were in Peggi to make the vission a reality in the lives of people living in the community.

On the choice of community, the Local Organising Chairman stressed that those in rural areas such as Peggi are the ones who need the touch most.

“Communities like this are where the less privileged live. It makes more impact in their lives. It doesn’t mean there are no less privileged people in the city centre. but these people here needs this outreach most.

“We can see people living in abject poverty; who can’t afford to take care of their medical needs. We are not reaching out to only Christian, but Muslims alike because we want to show love and make an impact in the lives of the vulnerable ones,” he said.

