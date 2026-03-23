Spread Prosperity, Reduce Poverty In Line With TEF, Elumelu Tasks 3,200 Beneficiaries

The Chairman, Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr. Tony Elumelu, has tasked another set of 3,200 beneficiaries of the Foundation to spread prosperity, reduce poverty by creating jobs opportunities in their immediate operating environment in line with the Foundation’s philosophy.

Addressing the 2026 batch of TEF Entrepreneurs from 54 Africa countries, Elumelu said “no one but us will develop Africa. The future of Africa is in your hands. We don’t just talk about it, we act it. “To young African entrepreneurs, I believe and my colleagues share the same view that no one but you guys will develop Africa.

I also believe that the future of our continent is in your hands. I believe further that we should not just talk about it, we should act it. We will make sure that everyone is given the opportunity to succeed, because poverty anywhere is a threat to all of us.”

According to him, “through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, we have witnessed that when young Africans are empowered, they create jobs, build sustainable businesses, drive innovation, and catalyse prosperity across the continent.

“Our initial goal was to identify, train, mentor, and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs with $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital. 16 years later, I am humbled that we have nearly tripled that ambition.”

To date, Elumelu said TEF Entrepreneurship programme had disbursed over $100 million in seed capital to more than 24,000 entrepreneurs across Africa.

“Eighty per cent of the entrepreneurs supported through our programmes have scaled beyond their early stages, a dramatic shift from the years when typically only 10–20% of businesses survived long enough to grow. This means, four out of five businesses under the entrepreneurship programme succeed compared to one out of five globally.

The impact has been profound. Over four million African households positively impacted, 2.1 million Africans lifted out of poverty, $4.2 billion in revenue generated by Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs, 1.5 million jobs created, over 2.5 million Africans have been granted access to training”, he said.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the creation of an enabling environment and for believing in the private sector.