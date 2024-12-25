Spread Love At Christmas, Glo Urges Nigerians

Share

Technology company, Globacom, has felicitated Nigerians on the 2024 Christmas celebrations, calling on them to show love to one another during the festive season.

In a goodwill message issued in Lagos, the company noted that the prevailing economic challenges in the country have made it imperative for Christians to practise the teachings of Jesus Christ by loving and caring for their neighbours even more.

“Christ taught many virtues including obedience to God and loving one’s neighbour as oneself”, the company said, adding, “Now is the apt time to practise these teachings by sharing with the needy”.

The company further charged them to extend the conviviality of Christmas beyond the festive season by fostering love demonstrated by God through the birth of Jesus Christ and peace which is the fulcrum of the life Christ espoused.

Globacom assured its customers of uninterrupted services throughout the Yuletide period and beyond, and urged them to make use of its array of innovative products and services to stay connected and share the memories of the season with loved ones.

