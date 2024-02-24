Spread, Diversity of 2023 Polls Unprecedented –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that the 2023 poll showed “unparalleled diver- sity in party representation, demonstrating significant democratic progress.” INEC in a statement by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun also said the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections recorded 27.05 percent voter turnout, based on the number of permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) collected and accredited voters. According to the commission, out of a total of 93, 469, 008 registered voters, 87, 209, 007 collected their PVCs while only 25, 286, 616 were accredited to vote in the February 25 national elections. INEC however disclosed that only 24,965,218 voters eventually voted in the elections, out of which 24,025,940 were valid votes while 939,278 were rejected votes.

This was contained in 526- page 2023 General Election Report released by the commission on Friday. Olumekun said: “In keeping with our tradition over the last four electoral cycles, and our commitment to transparency, we are pleased to announce the release of the official INEC report on the 2023 General Election. “This comprehensive 526- page document, structured into 13 chapters and enhanced with 60 tables, 14 boxes and 10 graphs, offers an in-depth analysis of the election’s key processes, achievements, and challenges, alongside valuable lessons learned. “The Report showcases the election’s unparalleled diversity in party representation, demonstrating significant democratic progress. “This election saw four political parties winning gubernatorial races, seven par- ties winning senatorial seats, eight in federal constituencies and nine in State legislatures, illustrating a broad shift in political representation across Nigeria.”

He added: “The report underscores the pivotal role of technological advancements, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in enhancing electoral integrity and reducing fraud. “Furthermore, it addresses public concerns about the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, explaining the technical issues encountered during the upload of polling unit results for the presidential election,” he stated. Geopolitical analysis of the outcome of the presidential election showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in three geopolitical zones of the country – North Central, North West and South West; the Labour Party in two – South East and South-South, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only in the North East. Only 17 females (two in the Senate and 15 in the House of Representatives) were elected in the male dominated National Assembly, the report showed.

INEC also explained why the poll was unique. The report said: Third, several other innovations by the Commission in the 2019- 2022 period peculiarly made the 2023 General Election unique. It was the first general election to be conducted after the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022. “Furthermore, the Presidential and National Assembly election, for the first time in two Electoral Cycles 2010- 2015 and 2015-2019, held on schedule without postponement as a result of logistics or other challenges. Moreover, voter access to polling units was expanded countrywide after 25 years when in June 2021 the Commission converted the 56,872 Voting Points and Voting Point Settlements into full-fledged Polling Units, bringing the number of polling units in Nigeria to 176,846. “In addition to expand- ing voter access to polling units, the Commission also relocated 749 polling units from inappropriate to more appropriate public facilities or open spaces to guarantee unencumbered access for all voters.

Sequel to the forgoing, there was voter migration and inadvertently, de-congestion of some over-crowded polling units. This exercise is ongoing as some polling units are still congested as a result of voter reluctance to relocate mainly for security consideration. The report also highlighted some of the challenges of INEC during the 2023 poll. INEC said currency swap by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the limit placed on cash withdrawals from banks constituted encumbrances to the last elections. It added: “However, the implementation of electoral activities were not without challenges, the most devastating of which was the spate of attacks on Commission’s personnel and facilities by thugs, unknown gunpersons, and arsonists nationwide. “During the period between the 2019 General Election and 12th December 2022, the Commission suffered over 50 attacks on its buildings and facilities in various LGAs and State Offices across 15 States of the federation in which vehicles, office equipment and election materials were destroyed.

“Furthermore, currency swap by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the limit placed on cash withdrawals from banks constituted encumbrances on the Commission’s operations for the payment to some unbanked service providers and the ability of particularly transport providers to service and fuel vehicles in boats and motorcycles in readiness for Election Duty. “The prevailing fuel scarcity across the country and inadequate numbers of vehicles and boats for the transportation of election personnel and materials within the required timeframe posed a great challenge to the logistics plan for the election. “This is more so considering the size and diversity of Nigeria, as well the state of national infrastructure. Indeed, election is the largest and most complex logistics undertaking in Nigeria involving the simultaneous movement of personnel and material to 176,846 polling units across 8,809 wards spread across 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 36 states and FCT.”

The electoral body blamed the inability of the Bimodal Voter Identification System (BVAS) to upload the 2023 presidential election on the INEC Report Viewing Portal (IReV) on unexpected configuration problem associated with the mapping out of the presidential election results to participating polling units. INEC had successfully uploaded the Senatorial and House of Representatives results but failed to upload that the presidential election conducted on the same day.