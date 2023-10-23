Spread A.R.I.S.E. Agenda Message To Hinterlands, Group Tasks New Chapter

Determined to ensure that the ARISE Agenda Blueprint of Governor Umo Eno gets to the nooks and crannies of the state, the ARISE Ambassadors have begun the inauguration of the local government chapters in Akwa Ibom State.

Performing the maiden voyage with the inauguration of the Nsit Ibom local government chapter over the weekend, the National Chairman Revd Richard Peters tasked the new chapter members to drive the advocacy mission of the group to people in the rural areas in anticipation of the ongoing massive development being implemented by the Umo Eno’s administration.

According to him, ” You are here today because you share in our vision to selflessly support the successful implementation of the ARISE Agenda of our governor, the governor has placed great emphasis on Rural development Industrialisation, Agricultural revolution, and Education among others with special focus on rural dwellers, we must use this platform to reach out to them and enlighten them to key into these lofty programs and policies to enhance their well-being”.

Revd. Peters who highlighted the several milestones recorded so far by Governor Umo Eno’s administration noted that the government needs support and responsive citizens to remain on track in delivering democracy dividends.

He encouraged the newly inaugurated chapter, ward, and unit officers of the group to remain focused and passionately approach the advocacy mission with the zeal and determination of a patriot stressing the progress and development of Akwa Ibom state remain their priority.

In his goodwill message, the Political Leader of the Area, Rtd.General Paul Isang commended the A R I.S.E Ambassadors for coming together as a group to spread the message of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda of the Governor to the people of Nsit Ibom.

He said the Governor within a few months in office has demonstrated commitment to the development of the state especially the rural communities, assuring that Nsit Ibom will continue to support the Governor to guarantee good governance in Akwa Ibom State.

Isang, a Patron of the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors while congratulating the new officers, promised to identify with the group in order to achieve its aims and objectives in the local government area.

Goodwill messages were also received from Her Excellency, Mrs Funmi Nkanga wife of the former governor of the state among others.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Hon Quincy Ukpong said Nsit Ibom was the first to be Inaugurated as a chapter of the group.

He assured that the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda of the Governor which is an acronym of what the government policies represent will be taken to all parts of the Local Government Areas of the state.

He expressed gratitude to the Patrons and Pillars of the group for their support towards the successful inauguration of the chapter.