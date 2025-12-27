Nigeria’s skyline is painted with all shades of colours as the cultural tourism and entertainment scenes take on new colourations. The excitement across the land is turbo-charged as the Yuletide celebration, otherwise known as Detty December, rises to crescendo this weekend and is expected to climax on January 1, 2026.

Last week’s activities and leading to this weekend, were just curtain raisers, which got to a feverish height, with the Christmas and Boxing Day festivities, all over the country and across the world.

The levers of entertainment and cultural fiesta as well as communal feasts across this country, beginning from this weekend, will automatically switch gear to new levers as different packages unfold, leading to New Year, 2026.

The land is not only ‘green’ this time around, but it is all covered with pure and raw entertainment; from pristine to well-choregraphed packages, in different shapes and formats; loud and busting at the seams, beckoning the crowd of people, particularly those from the diaspora, who are visiting families and friends and hoping to savour the best of Detty December in their Motherland.

Musical, cultural and carnival events

Topping the list of Yuletide activities this time of the year are musical, cultural and carnival packages taking place at different locations across the country; from night clubs, community playgrounds, stadiums, event centres to theatres, Nigerian musical artistes of different grades are plying their trades, entertaining their followers, with ecstatic performances that are designed to win them applauses and make the season a memorable one.

Carnival Calabar

Carnival Calabar leads the pack when it comes to carnival shows across the country. It is in its 20th year and will hopefully live up to its billing as the seven bands of the carnival, among others, take to the streets of Calabar to entertain the throng of people, in what yearly is termed as the big- gest street party in Africa, with the theme; Traces of Time.

Calabar is in celebration mood already, as the city is taken over by holiday makers from all parts of the country and the world, basking in the 31-day fiesta, as different activities make the rounds daily. Some of the exciting events lined for the fiesta include:

Cultural Carnival and Night of Kings and Queens – December 26, 2025; Junior Carnival – December 27, 2025; Bikers Carnival – December 28, 2025; Carnival Calabar – December 29, 2025; and Street Party – December 30, 2025.

Lagos

Lagos this year has upped its offerings as it re-ignites its ‘Eko for Show’ sobriquet, with its well intentioned and packaged activities to reclaim its pride of place as the city to catch fun and enjoy the best of Detty December.

That effort is headed by the state government through its Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, which has put together different packages, working with the different stakeholders, across the cultural tourism and entertainment scenes of the state.

Ilubirin ground

Its yearly One Lagos Fiesta has this year given way to a new brand and concept of entertainment, a musical concert holding in an entirely new environment and targeted at the Gen Z and the different holiday makers, including those from the diaspora.

Ilubirin, which is a mixed- development enclave by Lagos Lagoon, is the new home for entertainment this season.

Headlining the activities for the season are musical concerts with different Nigerian artistes on the bill.

It is all-day and night shows at the open ground, which has been fitted with different amenities for the comfort and relaxation of the fun seekers, who daily throng the spot for the best of entertainment.

Activities at the ground will climax with a cross overnight celebration on December 31, 2025, with the state governor leading other guests to the celebration.

Eko Hotels and Suites Tropical Christmas Wonderland

Eko Hotels and Suites beckons with its annual Tropical Christmas Wonderland fiesta, which is already up and running, with holiday makers and fun seekers from across the world, visiting the expansive hotel ground to savour the different traditional packages, curated for their benefits.

It is 10 days of non-stop festivities, with different activities on the bill for families and individuals as well as groups wishing to be part of the immersive experience of what tropical Christmas is like in this part of the world.

Curated for the delight of the people are culinary, cultural, and musical packages, including theatrical shows as well as theme events such as; The Dazzling Prideland Circus (Circus); Mary: The Musical Theatre (Theatre); Puppet Show (Puppet Theatre); The Spellbound Magic Show (Magic); New Year’s Eve Dinner (Buffet); and New Year’s Day Big Brunch (Buffet).

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

The evergreen La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, in Ibeju Lekki, basking in the recent successful hosting of this year’s edition of the annual IPADA Initiatives Celebrations 2025, is another spot to visit for an immersive experience, with curated packages that include cultural, musical and theatrical performances.

The African themed and awards winning resort, where nature and humanity coexist in peace and harmony, is a good spot to harvest rich fun that is laced with African motifs. For many seeking staycation, this is one spot to visit for a memorable and exciting experience.

Freedom Park

For a mixed blend of entertainment, ranging from musical to cultural, Freedom Park, is the spot to visit as different artistes are expected to ply their trades on the big stage of the park, where live performances are always delightsome experiences for lovers of music, with a touch of made in Nigeria.

Also, good foods and drinks, are added to the mix. And of course, you will also be delighted with the rich atmosphere and arts exhibition on display.

Terra Kulture

For lovers of theatrical and musical shows, Terra Kulture is another spot to visit for the best of curated performances by professionals in the trade. Good atmosphere, with rich and colourful culinary treats to the bargain.

Muri Okunola Park

Muri Okunola Park on Victoria Island is blasting with various leisure activities for lovers and fun seekers, with musical entertainment topping the bill. Lagos beaches The various beaches across the different divisions of Lagos are also unique spots to harvest fun this season. The beaches to visit include; Badagry, Eleko, Suntan, Landmark, and Oniru.

Eyo Festival 2025 holds today

Eight years after it last painted the streets of Lagos white, Eyo Festival is making it back to the scene this year. As you read this piece, Lagos is already agog with celebration of one of its best, most prized, cherished and respected cultural feasts, with the expansive Tafewa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, as the theatre for the communal feast.

The festival, which is both cultural and spiritual in intent and content, was last celebrated in 2017. This time, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is having the rare honour and privilege of the event being celebrated, however, symbolically, during his administration.

A prelude to the festival, was the colourful staging of the historic Ijade Ọpa Ẹyọ procession, some days ago, where Sanwo-Olu, in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was presented with the revered Opa Ẹyọ at Lagos House, Marina.

For Sanwo-Olu, Eyo Festival serves as a powerful platform to project Lagos beyond its status as Nigeria’s economic and commercial hub. The festival showcases Lagos as a city deeply rooted in history, culture, and tourism.

He disclosed that Eyo Festival 2025 hon- ours outstanding individuals whose lives and legacies helped shape Lagos State and Nigeria as well as the shared identity and historical continuity of the Lagos people.

He added that the occasion would be celebrated as one proud moment for the state as it welcomes visitors from across Nigeria and the world.

Anambra: Onwa Dezemba

Anambra State is alive with the celebration of Onwa Dezemba, a period dedicated to high level celebration of fun filled activities empowered by the state government across the different divisions of the state.

In Onitsha, the famous commercial city, business is expected to give way to fun, with the newly built Solution Fun City by the state government, as the centre of attraction for many of the celebrants.

Headlining the activities lined up are cultural events, including parades by masquerades, holding at the different communities’ playgrounds. The celebrations will climax with a cross over night event on December 31, 2025 while the entire celebrations end officially on January 4, 2026.

Benin: Igue Festival

Benin City is warm and welcoming at this time of the year as the city welcomes visitors to the annual celebration of Igue Festival, a major celebration of the Benins that is spearheaded by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II. It is a thanksgiving celebration that culminates with a cultural fiesta at the palace of the Oba.

On display will be the rich and colourful cultural heritage of the people, with the various chiefs, community leaders and other leaders leading the people to pay homage to the Oba in his palace. Worship at Holy Aruosa by the Oba and his people will climax the celebration tomorrow.

Ekiti: World Iyan Carnival holds today

Ekiti State is also playing hosting to a number of curated activities for the festive season. One of the major highlights is the World Iyan Carnival holding today in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of the state. The annual celebration, which plays up the traditional food staple, pounded yam, of the people, will be a delight to partake in. It will be a colourful and entertaining food fiesta of sorts, featuring among others; musical and cultural displays, food, entertainment, and promotion of yam cultivation for food security and export.

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre

Also, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, which is home to one of the wonders of nature, the co-existence of warm and cold springs, at the natural enclave that is signposted by undulating hills, beckons lovers of nature and fun seekers, to sumptuous offerings.

Here, immersive experience awaits the visitors, with different offerings that include; wellness at its fully equipped wellness and spa centre, nature trail at the board walk and springs section, culinary treats and musical entertainment at its nature garden.

Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, also wears new looks and colours as the entertainment grounds across the city are not letting off steam. The spots, ranging from the gardens and parks, to theme parks such as Millennium, are filled with various activities.