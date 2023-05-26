Spotlighting Effiong’s Performance As Wale In Jude Idada’s Thriller, Kofa

Anyone who has watched Kofa, an engaging, thought-provoking and intense movie by Jude Idada, cannot but be wowed by not just the sheer brilliance and technical input in terms scripting and production but also the amazing delivery of the array of talented cast. Apart from having a compelling storyline, a well written script, a visionary director alongside a director of photography, editor and others, great actors who have a reach to the audience contribute immensely to the success of a film or even a television drama. Thus, casting, a very important process that helps choosing the right actor or actress – who can most effectively and convincingly step into the role – in your film to bring your story real and alive, is one of the most critical factors of filmmaking since it influences how audiences and critics view a film.

Kofa, a cinematic tour de force

Kofa, which means door in Hausa language, engaging psychological thriller. It won the coveted award of Best Film at the Globe Awards of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2022. Parading a stella cast of very versatile artistes Daniel Etim Effiong as Wale, Ijeoma Grace Agu as Nnenna, Beverly Naya as Franka, Zainab Balogun as Hauwa, Enyinna Nwigwe, as Paul and others Kofa tells the story of about eight people who wake up in their underwear to find themselves locked in a room. All they remember are their names.

As an armed man comes in to pick them out one after the other, they struggle to remember who they are, where they are and why they are there in order to come up with a workable escape plan. Speaking on the inspiration behind the movie, Idada said, in an interview, described Kofa as “a cinematic tour de force. It is a metaphor for the closed doors we repeatedly encounter in our lives and the length we go to open them, even when the odds are stacked against us. It uses semi nudity, gun violence, amnesia, entrapment, suspicion, scheming, death and a clock that races to a shocking twist and an explosive climax.”

Daniel Etim Effiong as Wale The former oil and gas industry worker turned actor and film director immersed himself in the character, Wale, and gives more than a mouthful, with his interpretation and delivery characteristic finesse, and taking viewers to various levels of emotion – empathy, humour, anger, etc…, switching between frustration and compassion for those locked in the room with him. It is not surprising that performance earned him winner, Best Actor, Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) nomination.

Born in Jaji, Kaduna State, Nigeria, he attended St. Mary’s Private School, Lagos Island, Lagos and afterwards advanced for his secondary education at Government College, Ikorodu, Lagos. He thereafter proceeded to the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, where he studied and obtained a first degree in chemical engineering. After a brief working period in the oil and gas industry as an engineer, he decided to switch careers and proceeded to study film- making, writing and directing at AFDA Film School in South Africa and later undertook a course at the University of Johannesburg in filmmaking.

He became a content producer for NdaniTV, after quitting his oil and gas job, In 2017, he directed a five-minute- long short film titled, “Prey”, which was produced by his newly wedded wife, Toyosi, featuring Tope Tedela and Odenike Odetola. He featured along- side Kenyan actresses Sarah Hassan and Catherine Kamau Karanja in the 2019 comedy movie, ‘Plan B’ where he played Dele Coker, a Nigerian CEO of a Nairobi-based company. The movie got him a nomination in the Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) category at the 7th AMVCA awards 2020. He starred in a number of 2020 movies. He played a lead role in the movie, “Fish Bone”, produced by Editi Effiong also starring Shaffy Bello and Moshood Fattah.

He was featured alongside Ike Onyema and Atteh ‘SirDee’ Daniel in the short film, “Storm”, produced by Diane Russet and directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde. Still in 2020, he directed a documentary titled, “Skin”, produced by Beverly Naya. It was slated to be shown on NETFLIX. He also featured in Castle and Castle (2019) as Mike Amenechi; The Men’s Club (2018) as Lanre; Gidi Up (2013) as Folarin; Castle & Castle (2021) as Mike Amenechi; Blood Sisters in 2022; Still Falling as Captain Lagi; Skin as Director; a shot film, ‘Storm’ as Storm; a short film ‘Fish Bone’ as Inspector; Òlòturé as Tony; Makate Must Sell; New Money as Ganiyu Osamede.