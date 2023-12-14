Spotlighting Dr Okwuonu’s Extension Of Kidney Research, Treatment Frontiers

Time has come for the Nigerian Government to harness and encourage her highly- endowed medical experts to help tackle the health challenges in the country particularly in the face of the growing mass exodus of medical personnel migrating abroad for greener pastures. The prevalence of kidney-related diseases in Nigeria has made it imperative for conscious efforts, including research towards curbing the menace as well as its effective management, to be intensified. The global burden of kidney disease is enormous and it is estimated that 10 percent of adults in Nigeria have a marker of kidney disease. According to statistics, end-stage kidney disease in Nigeria constitutes about eight per cent of medical admissions and 42 per cent of kidney-related admissions. Pathetically, access to renal replacement therapy in Nigeria is limited and mortality rates are very high, ranging from 40 and 50 percent.

It therefore, becomes necessary to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of one who has been at the vanguard of this fight, the immediate-past Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Abia State chapter, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu. Dr Okwuonu who is a Consultant Nephrologist, with the collaborative efforts of his team, has been very instrumental in combating kidney related diseases in the south east in particular and Nigeria in general. His efforts in this field of medical research, diagnosis and treatment are remarkable. The south east geo-political zone with an estimated population of 36 million, representing about 18 percent of Nigeria’s population, has 12 federal and state-owned tertiary institutions and 18 kidney and dialysis centers.

According to Dr Okwuonu, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the zone is about 7.3 per cent, implying that one in every 13 adults may have a marker of kidney disease. Prior to 2017, when Okwuonu and his team conducted the first successful kidney transplant at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, there was no record of kidney transplant services in the entire zone. It is on record that before his pioneering feat, patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease in the south eastern region had only one choice of long term dialysis with all its attendant complications. As the transplant nephrologist during the pioneer case at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, Dr Okwuonu played laudable role in leading the team in the development of protocol for performing kidney transplantation, conducting pre-transplant assessment, managing the patients immediately after surgery and life-long post-transplant care.

He currently serves as the secretary of the transplant team, the clinical care co-ordinator and lead in the transplant quality assessment. This effort contributed to healthcare in adding another level of definitive care to kidney disease, restoring quality and quantity of life to patients with end-stage kidney disease and reduced transplant tourism out of Nigeria. Dr Okwuonu’s research focus is on kidney disease, hypertension and kidney transplantation. He has relentlessly spearheaded the campaign for collaborative effort between government and relevant stakeholders in fighting the health menace view of the crucial role of this delicate organ to life, plus the usual cost implications of managing kidney diseases. He has 46 publications to his credit and two of these have contributed to clinical care in ways that deserve mention.

These include his scientific publications in the International Journal of General Medicine titled- Patient- related Barriers to Blood Pressure Control in a Nigerian population and another publication in the National Postgraduate Medical Journal titled prevalence of chronic kidney disease and its risk factors among adults in a semi urban Nigerian population. In the first publication, assessment of adherence to medications, knowledge and practice of life-style modification in care of hypertension were the main crux of the research. The findings from the study contributed to understanding the roles and responsibilities of patients in blood pressure control in Nigeria and in helping clinicians adopt tailored approaches on health education for hypertensive patients, with emphasis on identified barriers to hypertension control as it relates to the patients.

According to him, “With a prevalence of hypertension of 42 per cent, increasing magnitude of hypertension-related complications like stroke and chronic kidney disease, this research work is highly valuable in these critical areas of help.” His second work in this field of medical research quantified the magnitude of chronic kidney disease in South East Nigeria and discussed the risk factors associated with its development. Using a World health organisation (WHO) STEPS approach to epidemiological survey, Dr Okwuonu led a team of researchers to a survey of a semi-urban community over a three-month period to unravel the magnitude of chronic kidney disease and its risk factors in the population. His study on chronic kidney disease provided data for allocation of health care and kidney care resources in Abia State and Nigeria.

Dr Okwuonu’s research has been cited by 356 scientific publications and has been read by more than 11,000 researchers with 55 recommendations based on data available on Research Gate. In recognition of his brilliant research endeavours and role in kidney transplant care, Dr Okwuonu was appointed a member of the team that developed the guidelines for managing chronic kidney disease in Nigeria; a responsibility he discharged excellently. The guideline has since been published in the ‘Tropical Journal of Nephrology’ and is used by physicians and kidney care specialists all over the country in delivering kidney care in Nigeria. His PhD research focus was on kidney disease among patients with HIV infection in Southeast Nigeria.

This research was novel in that it used current diagnostic tools in establishing the presence of the early stage of kidney disease among the population, paving the way for therapeutic measures to halt progression of kidney disease. In addition, Dr Okwuonu described the isolated or co-existence of HIV-induced damage to the kidney tubules and its implication for care. In recognition of his research, leadership roles and role in the kidney transplantations, Dr Okwuonu was awarded a study grant by the Inter- national Society o f Nephrology in the area of kidney transplantation at the University of Virginia Health, Charlottesville, Viginia USA.

Secondly, the NMA, Abia State Chapter, on the occasion of the National Physician’s week celebration gave a merit award to Dr Chimezie Okwuonu and other members of the team for pioneering and sustaining the first transplant program in South East Nigeria. The National President of NMA, Dr Uche Ojinma, during the ceremony, applauded the team and encouraged them to sustain the programmes. Dr Okwuonu’s research contributions to healthcare development in Nigeria will not be complete without mentioning his collaboration with colleagues both local and international, in conducting original research, meta-analysis and reviews. In a seminal paper entitled ‘Changing Trend in the Epidemiology of Chronic Kidney Disease in Nigeria,’ Dr Okwuonu and co- researchers from other institutions in Nigeria described the increasing prevalence of HIV-associated kidney diseases as “an emerging leading cause of kidney disease in Nigeria, competing with hypertension and diabetes in this role.”

The research contributed in providing information on growing prevalence of HIV- related kidney disease. Recently, newer and potent HIV medications are being used for management of HIIV in Nigeria, with significant impact on kidney disease. This paper was awarded the best scientific presentation during the 27th annual and scientific conference of the Nigerian Association of Nephrology, held in Calabar, Nigeria, in 2015. Apart from research, Dr Okwu- onu founded the Beatitudes Kidney Foundation, a non-governmental organisation which has conducted kidney awareness campaigns, health screening for kidney disease and free dialysis for four successive years for indigent patient for one month. He is the Medical Director and Chief Executive of the Beatitudes Mediplex and Kidney Care Centre.

This is undoubtedly one of the largest dialysis centres in South East Nigeria. In recognition of his heroic role and numerous contributions in the fight against kidney related diseases, the NMA, on October 24, 2023 conferred a meritorious award on Dr Okwuonu and other members of the Kidney Transplant Team in FMC, Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria for pioneering kidney transplantation in South East Nigeria. As a matter of urgency, conducive atmosphere with the necessary incentives should be created for health workers to stop their daily migration that now poses existential threat to Nigeria’s health sector.