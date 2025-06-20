Spotlighting Childhood Cancer In National Healthcare

Share

Childhood cancer is a devastating reality that affects thousands of children worldwide. As a leading cause of death in children, it poses a significant threat to their health, well-being, and future.

Saddened by this reality, a nongovernmental organisation, Okapi Children Cancer Foundation (OkapiCCF), has stressed the need to bring childhood cancer to the forefront of national healthcare discussions with a view to ensuring that these vulnerable patients receive the attention and the care they deserve.

The Founder and Chief Volunteer of OkapiCCF, Kemi Adekanye noted that through persistent efforts, the NGO has raised awareness about the unique challenges faced by children with cancer and their families.

By influencing policy and promoting inclusivity, they have paved the way for improved healthcare outcomes.

Enlightenment

Adekanye noted that the group has educated the public about childhood cancer, reducing stigma and promoting understanding.

The group also provides vital resources and support to families navigating the challenges of childhood cancer. She stressed that putting childhood cancer on the national healthcare agenda will give hope to countless families.

Going memory lane, she talked about what inspired her to start an NGO that focuses on support for childhood cancer.

“The inspiration for starting Okapi Children Cancer Foundation came from a deeply personal place — the loss of my brother in 2017. He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and during his illness, we had several heartfelt conversations about the devastating impact cancer has, especially on children.

He was deeply moved by the idea that children could suffer so intensely, and those conversations opened my eyes to a harsh reality – childhood cancer exists but there’s a severe lack of support for affected children in Nigeria.

“I didn’t set out to start an NGO. It began with a deep urge to help — to do something for these children. That sense of purpose eventually evolved into a foundation.

In 2017, alongside a few passionate friends, we began what would officially become Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2019.”

Challenges

She noted that the challenges have been numerous, from limited funding and lack of institutional support to the emotional toll of witnessing so much pain. But the resolve to fill in the gap keeps them going.

Speaking on the landscape of childhood cancer treatment evolving in Nigeria, and her NGO’s contribution to the change, the OkapiCCF founder said childhood cancer treatment in Nigeria is slowly gaining attention.

“Childhood cancer treatment in Nigeria is slowly gaining more attention, but there’s still a long way to go. What we’re beginning to see is a shift in public perception — from silence and ignorance to gradual awareness.

At OkapiCCF, we’re contributing to this shift through grassroots advocacy, early detection awareness, and supporting families directly with treatment funding, education scholarships, and psychosocial care.

“We also push for policy engagement to ensure children are not left out of cancer care programs in Nigeria.” She shared a success story or a testimonial from a family that has benefited from her NGO’s support.

“There are many stories that inspire us, but one that stands out is Shittu Adewunmi’s. He was just six years old when we met him in 2017 at the National Hospital — the very first child we ever supported.

He had just been diagnosed with leukaemia, and his mother was in utter despair, even contemplating abandoning him. We stepped in, offered support, and most importantly, gave her hope. “Today, Adewunmi is a cancer survivor.

He is thriving and enrolled in our educational scholarship programme. He’s not just a success story — he’s family. His journey is forever intertwined with the story of OkapiCCF, and his life reminds us why we do what we do.

“Our impact is most visibly measured by the lives we’ve touched — children who have survived cancer and are thriving today, families who have found hope again, and children who have gone back to school after treatment.

“We also measure our success by how much awareness we’ve raised: the number of people now able to recognise early signs of childhood cancer, the reach of our campaigns, and the shift in conversations around childhood cancer in Nigeria. Every informed caregiver, every early diagnosis, and every life saved is part of our impact.”

Childhood cancer exists but there’s a severe lack of support for affected children

Funding

On securing funds and strategies employed to ensure sustainability, she said the NGO primarily relies on crowd funding and the generosity of friends, family, and well-meaning Nigerians.

“Some corporate organisations have also come on board to support specific projects. While we don’t currently receive government or international grant support, we’ve developed creative ways to stay afloat, such as our charity shop initiative and monthly donor schemes.

“Our goal is to build sustainable systems that allow individuals and organisations to contribute meaningfully and regularly, ensuring that help is always available for those who need it.”

She highlights that donors and partners are the backbone of what they do at OkapiCCF. “Their support allows us to fund treatment, raise awareness, and organise outreach programmes.

We engage with them through regular updates, joint events, and shared success stories that show them the tangible impact of their contributions. It’s a partnership built on trust, shared values, and a deep commitment to change.”

Talking about how her NGO advocates for policy changes or increased funding for childhood cancer treatment in Nigeria, she said the advocacy is through stakeholders and policymakers.

“We advocate through direct engagement with stakeholders and policymakers, pushing for the inclusion of childhood cancer in national health programmes such as the Cancer Health Fund.

We also urge corporate organisations to consider childhood cancer in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategies.

Policy change takes time, but our consistent voice ensures that children with cancer are not left out of the national healthcare conversation.

“We run a range of awareness programmes, from school sensitisation campaigns where we speak to students and teachers about childhood cancer, to community outreach in underserved areas within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

We also maintain a strong online presence, sharing weekly educational content on childhood cancer. “One of our flagship programmes is the annual Dear Doctor Webinar, which brings together oncologists, caregivers, survivors, and advocates discussing how to change the narrative around childhood cancer in Nigeria.”

Expansion

On her plans for expansion or growth in the next few years she said she’s looking at nationwide presence as soon as possible. “While our core operations are based in Abuja, we’ve recently begun expanding into Lagos with our school outreach programmes.

Our goal over the next few years is to establish a presence in every geopolitical zone in Nigeria. This would involve building partnerships with local hospitals and oncology centres, so we can reach and support more children battling cancer across the country.

“The needs of children and their families are ever-evolving. Beyond treatment support, we see a growing need for post-treatment care, psychological support, educational reintegration, and family empowerment.

We plan to expand into these areas more robustly, ensuring we walk the full journey with every child — from diagnosis through recovery and beyond.

Share