Spotlight Monologue Challenge Season One’ Wraps Up

…Celebrating Emerging Acting Talents In Nigeria

The ‘Spotlight Monologue Challenge’, a first-of-its-kind digital performance contest, successfully concluded its Season One with a wave of excitement across social media.

The initiative, created to discover and celebrate raw acting talent in Nigeria, brought together dozens of aspiring actors who showcased powerful performances through their monologues.

It shines light on creativity, confidence, and the power of storytelling among young Nigerian performers.

Over several weeks, participants shared original and adapted monologues that highlighted their emotional depth, creativity, and range.

The challenge gained traction online on Debz Corner TV, attracting thousands of views and engagements as viewers voted for their favorites.

The competition ended on a high note, with standout performances earning recognition and rewards. Anderson Eboreime emerged as the inner, while Gbemisola Fagbo Babalola and Alvan Udeh were named First Runner-Up and Second Runner-Up, respectively.

Speaking about the success of the challenge, Olawunmi Akinseye, CEO of Debz Corner TV – the creator of the challenge, said: “The Spotlight Monologue Challenge was born out of a passion to give emerging actors a platform to express themselves and be seen. Season One proved that Nigeria is full of incredible talent just waiting for the right spotlight.”

According to Akinseye, plans are already underway for Season Two, which promises to be bigger, more engaging, and include more opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and brand sponsorships.

The ‘Spotlight Monologue Challenge’ is an online acting competition organised by Debz Corner TV, designed to showcase young talents, strengthen performance skills, and connect actors to opportunities in the film and entertainment industry.