Spotify Wrapped 2024: Women Shine Bright in a Year of Brilliant Beats

Spotify Wrapped hails the African music queens while revealing 2024’s musical highlights with female trailblazers proving the power of women’s voices in Africa and beyond.

Female artists were essential to helping Afrobeats spread its reach in 2024. Among their achievements: Multi-award winner Tems, who’s collaborated with Rihanna and Beyonce among others, performed at the Netherlands’ legendary North Sea Jazz Festival while her song Love Me Jeje ranked No. 20 on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Song List for 2024.

Popiano superstar Tyla secured the highest number of awards at the 2024 BETs plus three nominations for the 2024 MTV EMAs. Her album TYLA placed in the top 10 list of countries like Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Tanzania, Uganda, Barbados and Jamaica.

African women are making waves all over the globe from more than 200K plays of her Born in the Wild album in Tokyo, Tems is taking Afrobeats to all corners of the world and more than 2M plays for Ayra Starr’s The Year I Turned 21 says the ladies are alright.

Artists, fans and creators have ensured that 2024 goes down as a record-breaking, culture-making year with genres like Afrobeats and Amapiano lighting up Sub-Saharan stages and streaming, impacting international trends and inspiring rich cultural conversations.

“One of the year’s key developments is the star-studded success of female artists — women who break boundaries, and support an increasingly inclusive and diverse future for African music,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Female artists feel the love

When it comes to Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed female artists there’s no overlooking the allure of Nigerian icons. Grammy-nominee Arya Starr blazed a celestial trail with her hit album The Year I Turned 21, her worldwide tour, and her fearless red-carpet style.

