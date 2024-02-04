Spotify Spotlights Seven Africans Nominated for Grammy Glory

Ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4th, Spotify is celebrating African artists nominated at the prestigious awards and African music making the continent proud. 2023 was quite the year for African music, with it reaching unprecedented heights and stages. There were the sold out stages, the viral tracks, the inauguration performances and of course, the Grammy category. The 2023 addition of the “Best African Music Performance” category highlights the rich diversity of sounds emerging from the continent, showcasing its well-deserved place on the global stage.

This year’s Grammy nominations include seven incredible African artists; Asake’s electrifying energy, Tyla’s smooth R&B vibes, and Burna Boy’s genre-bending genius are just a taste of the talent on display. It’s a celebration of music that crosses borders and gets your heart racing. Ahead of the live Grammy award show on 4 February, Spotify is turning the spotlight on these remarkable individuals who consistently enrich our musical experience with their outstanding artistry. First up, reigning supreme as one of the most popular African artists is Burna Boy, the Nigerian superstar whose name transcends introduction.

His record-shattering four Grammy nominations, including a history-making nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance, the first for an African lead artist, are a testament to his global influence. His 2023 album I Told Them.. and the electrifying anthem City Boys have become ubiquitous, blasting on repeat worldwide. The announcement only served as fuel to the fire, as both have remained as his top streamed album and track, respectively.

But Burna Boy’s domination doesn’t stop at the charts – he conquers hearts too. He leads all African nominees in playlists created on Spotify with the word “Grammy”, proving that his music resonates deeply with fans who crave more. And while he may be a global superstar, his talent is still appreciated at home, with Lagos taking the first spot as the city streaming him most since the Grammy nomination. Tyla, the chart-topping South African songstress isn’t just sing- ing, she’s making history. Her song Water made a splash at #67 on the Billboard Hot 100, and rightfully earned her a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

But it’s her soulful melodies that weave the real magic, leaving listeners, especially her female audience who make up 59% of her streams, wanting more. Spotify data shows the US is leading the Tyla fan club, while Melbourne is the top city streaming her tunes. Her breakout hit Water has not stopped topping the charts, and is still her most streamed song post the announcement, proving its enduring appeal. Buckle up, because this rising star is ready to sweep you off your feet. Musa Keys is the collaboration maestro. Teaming up with Davido on the hit track “Unavailable,” this South African producer and artist adds his distinct flavor to the musical melting pot..

The collaboration earned him his first Grammy nomination for “Best African Music Performance” reflecting the power of collaboration and the beauty of cross-cultural harmony. And the magic doesn’t stop there! The announcement sent his streams skyrocketing by 83% on Spotify, with searches for his name jumping a staggering 315% in a single day, the highest among all the nominated artists.Talk about immediate impact! Spotify data also reveals that Musa Keys’ music resonates most with younger listeners compared to the other nominees. This is a prophet accepted in his own hometown, with South Africa making up his biggest listenership.