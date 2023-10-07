New Telegraph

October 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Spotify: South Africa,…

Spotify: South Africa, Nigeria, Top African Countries Listening to R&B

Spotify, a global online streaming platform, has named South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and Uganda as the top African countries listening to Rhythm and Blues (R&B) in Africa, on its platform.

Monica Kemoli-Savanne, Artist and Label Partnerships Manager, East Africa, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos. “Africa’s thirst for quality R&B is undeniable, with South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, and Uganda, registering top R&B listenership on Spotify.

“Even in francophone and lusophone markets like Côte d’Ivoire and Angola respectively, the presence of R&B is being felt across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Despite the historical dominance of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Gengetone and others, in the African music landscape, an exciting transformation is unfolding. “R&B undergoes a notable resurgence across the continent, with an average year on year growth of 133 per cent on Spotify,” she said.

Read Previous

EeZee Conceptz’s LABISI Drops New Song, Yahweh
Read Next

H1: International Tourism Records 700 Million Arrivals as Africa, Europe, Middle East Lead Growth