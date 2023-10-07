Spotify: South Africa, Nigeria, Top African Countries Listening to R&B

Spotify, a global online streaming platform, has named South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and Uganda as the top African countries listening to Rhythm and Blues (R&B) in Africa, on its platform.

Monica Kemoli-Savanne, Artist and Label Partnerships Manager, East Africa, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos. “Africa’s thirst for quality R&B is undeniable, with South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, and Uganda, registering top R&B listenership on Spotify.

“Even in francophone and lusophone markets like Côte d’Ivoire and Angola respectively, the presence of R&B is being felt across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Despite the historical dominance of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Gengetone and others, in the African music landscape, an exciting transformation is unfolding. “R&B undergoes a notable resurgence across the continent, with an average year on year growth of 133 per cent on Spotify,” she said.