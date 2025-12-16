American-born Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and Omah Lay’s collaboration, “With You”, topped Spotify’s list of the most shared Nigerian songs in 2025.

Spotify, in its 2025 Wrapped data for Nigeria, said the track emerged as the most forwarded and reposted song across private and public digital spaces.

This report underscores how music functions as a powerful social connector among Nigerians.

“It also reflects a broader trend in which Nigerians use music as a personal handshake in song form, a way to say, “I’m thinking of you”, without typing a word.”

Rema’s “Fun” followed closely at number two, dominating Snapchat and Instagram, platforms where music sharing is tied to self-expression.

“Listeners suggest that sharing the song is less about private messaging and more about identity performance.” Burna Boy’s “Love”, which ranked third, circulated widely across Snapchat, Instagram stories and Whatsapp.

The song became one many Nigerians chose to wear on their digital sleeves, moving fluidly across group chats and feeds.

Listeners said it created a shared emotional warmth. Faith-based, such as Lawrence Oyor’s “Favour” placed fourth while “No Turning Back II” by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor ranked fifth.

The gospel tracks, which highlight the role of spirituality in everyday Nigerian digital life, spread through Whatsapp groups, SMS messages and story feeds, for encouragement and spiritual reassurance.

Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped data showed that social listening featured blend, friends mix, and collaborative playlists did not just complement the music experience; they transformed it into a shared ritual.

Jam sessions increased by 145 per cent in Nigeria from 2024, as friends, lovers, crews, and even offices turned real-time listening into a new kind of bonding moment.

It became less about the song themselves, and more about the shared experience they created, a reminder that community is often built in the smallest moments.

“In 2025, every forwarded song, shared link or story post tells the same story. “Music is a social glue, a mirror of mood, a bridge across private and public spaces, and a thread weaving individuals into community.”

Industry observers noted that the pattern of sharing revealed why certain songs travelled faster than others. According to them, Nigerians share music to feel close, express identity, uplift one another and to belong.