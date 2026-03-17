Sportsville Sports Personality Award, A Huge Surprise – Oshodi

As the D Day approaches for the 6th edition of the Sportsville Special Recognition Award, more and more personalities are reacting to their nominations for the different award categories!

Only yesterday, the nominee for the Sports Personality of the Year, Hon Wahid Enitan Oshodi, took time out of his busy schedule to appreciate the organisers of the yearly award for the recognition.

The soft-spoken Vice President of the World Table Tennis body says he received the nomination with a huge surprise!

“Honestly, it was a big surprise to me when I got the letter nominating me as the Sports Personality of the Year. Huge surprise because I have always done my job quietly without attracting unnecessary attention.

“But when an award comes from a reputable organisation like Sportsville, one has to be grateful for the recognition. The letter nominating speaks of my huge contribution to table development in Nigeria, Africa and at the global stage.

“I am thrilled with the level one’s efforts have taken the game to in the world. When I look back at the progress we have made as a nation in table tennis, from the players’ angle and administrative point of view, I feel delighted and thank God for the progress we have made as a nation and the several opportunities to do more in the years ahead.

“This award coming at this time shows that one’s modest efforts are being valued at home, which I am grateful for,” the Africa Table Tennis Federation President added

Only a few days ago, Hon Oshodi became the first African Director on the World Table Tennis Board, underscoring his growing influence on the global stage.

This year’s edition of the Sportsville Special Recognition Award, coming up on March 28th, will be chaired by Dr Larry Izamoje