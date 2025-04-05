Sportsville honours Mba, Akpata, others at 5th awards ceremony

Share

It was a night of glitz and glamour as the 2025 Sportsville awards ceremony took centre stage at the Eko Club in Lagos on Thursday.

The event which attracted several bigwigs in Nigerian sports created a unique atmosphere for camaraderie and felicitation.

A total of 22 eminent personalities and corporate organisations were honoured with the prestigious Sportsville Special Recognition Award for their contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria over the years.

Among those honoured on the night is one-time CAF and FIFA adviser on refereeing, Linus Mba, who bagged the Sportsville’s Sports ICON Award for his contributions to the development of refereeing in Nigeria. The General Manager of Rangers International Amobi Ezeaku received the SV’s football administrator of the year award, while the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Dr. Uyi Akpata, got the SV Sports Personality Of The Year Award.

Other awardees on the night include Barr. Christopher Green, the Commissioner for Sports River State, Davidson Owumi, the chief Operating Officer of the Nigerian premier football league, Chioma Ajunwa, Terry Eguaoje, coach Emannuel Osahon, coach Fany Amun, and Rotimi Pedro. Also on the lists of SV award recipients are Omonle Imadu, CEO Yucateco Boxing Promotions, Paul Ngadiuba, Boye Oyerinde, president Nigeria Squash Federation, Lagos State FA boss Gafar Liameed, Giadomeneco Masari, President Nigeria Cycling Federation, Moyo Ogunseinde, while late Molade Okoya-Thomas received was honored posthumously.

Kingsley Awodi, the CEO Afrikings received the SV Special Recognition Award for his contributions to sports infrastructural development. Optima Energy and Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd received SV’s Corporate Award for their contributions to sports development in the country.

The CEO of Sportsville Frank Ilaboya, in his remarks said the SV Awards would continue to uphold its integrity as the most credible sports award in the country.

In his words: ” I feel very elated that we have been able to hold the 5th edition of SV award ceremony, when we started five years ago our vision was to sincerely honor those who have contributed to the development of Nigerian sports, and i make bold to say that we have kept to our true intentions by upholding the credibility of the award.”

The former Edo State FA Chairman further expressed Sportsville’s readiness ahead of subsequent editions.

