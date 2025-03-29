Sportsville crowns Akpata Sports Personality of the Year

Share

Ahead of this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Award ceremony, accolades and praises have been pouring in for Dr Uyi Akpata, the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation as he is set to be crowned with Nigeria’s highest Sports Award, the Sportsville Sports Personality of the Year Award, 2025.

From the exalted office of the Africa International Cricket Council, comes the latest accolade.

“We at the International Cricket Council (ICC) extends our heartfelt congratulations to Dr Uyi Akpata on his being honoured with Nigeria’s highest Sports Award,” writes Justine Ligyalingi, the Acting Regional Manager, Africa International Cricket Council (AICC).

“Dr Akpata has played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth and development of cricket in the country. Under his leadership, Nigerian cricket has achieved significant milestones, with the latest being the Nigeria Under-19 Women’s teams historic performance in the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, held in Malaysia earlier this year.

“His unwavering commitment and strategic vision continues to shape the future of the sport in Nigeria and beyond,” added Mr. Ligyalingi.

Also, the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon Desmond Amadin Enabulele, showered praises on the organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Award for the “well-deserved nomination of Dr Akpata for the Prestigious award.

“I am glad that Sportsville has recognised the great job Akpata has been doing with Cricket since he mounted the saddle few years ago.

“He has not only made the game viable and attractive, but has also taken it to the global stage. Today, many young Nigerians see cricket as a viable option to football.

“We are very proud and happy to have him as the Chairman of Edo State Cricket Association, and we say kudos to a visionary leadership,” Enabulele who promised to storm Lagos to celebrate with Dr Akpata, added.

Dr Akpata, alongside other nominees will be decorated with various honours on April 3rd, 2025 at a Prestigious Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

