Sportsville Congratulates Akpata On NCF Re-Election

The management of Sportsville Communications has congratulated Dr. Uyi Akpata on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Cricket Federation (NCF).Nigerian Cricket Federation (NCF).

In a statement signed by its Chairman/CEO, Frank Ilaboya, Sportsville described Akpata’s re-election as well deserved and a victory for cricket in Nigeria.

“The news of Dr. Akpata’s re-election as NCF President didn’t come to us as a surprise because over the past four years, he has taken the game of cricket to global heights with his foresight and innovative management ideas. Everything rises and falls on leadership, and this Akpata has shown since he was first elected in 2021,” Ilaboya stated.

He highlighted some of the key achievements recorded under Akpata’s leadership, including heavy investment in infrastructure and high-performance centres, national grassroots development programmes, and the introduction of professional contracts for Nigerian players.