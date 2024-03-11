Sportsville Award Excites Mark, Hails Organisers

Igoche Mark, the initiator of the renowned Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, has hailed the organisers of the prestigious Sportsville Awards for counting him worthy as one of this year’s awardees.

Mark, who received the Achiever’s Award recently, says the award solidifies his belief that he is on the right path towards creating a lasting impact on the basketball scene in Nigeria.

“I understand that the Sportsville Achiever Award is not merely a symbol of my accomplishments, but also a reminder of the responsibilities that lie ahead,” he said.

“This award serves as a catalyst, igniting a fire within me to continue pushing myself to new heights and surpassing my previous achievements.

“With this recognition garnered from this award, I know the increased expectations placed upon me, and I am determined to surpass them.”

He noted that he and other basketball stakeholders are determined to leave a lasting legacy in Nigeria’s basketball landscape, by ensuring that the sport continues to thrive and produce top-notch talents.