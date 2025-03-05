Sportsville Award, A Big Honour To Me – Akpata

Share

Dr Uyi Akpata, the Sportsville Sports Personality of the Year Award nominee, has said the award means so much and is a big honour to him.

Dr Akpata, whose tenure as the Cricket Federation President has transformed the game beyond doubt, made the statement when the crew of the organisers, led by Frank Ilaboya, paid him a courtesy visit in his Lekki Office yesterday.

Akpata is nominated for the Prestigious Sports Personality of the Year Award for transforming the game of Cricket to the administration of all. He spoke glowingly of the award.

“This award means so much to me, it is a motivation to do more and I promise to keep doing my best for the development and advancement of Cricket in Nigeria.

“Last year, I was one of the recipients of the Sportsville Special Recognition Awards and now nominated for the biggest of all, the Sports Personality of the Year Award.

“Honestly, this is a very big honour and I am excited about it. This shows that people are keeping tabs on one’s performance.

“Like I said earlier, this award will spur me to do more. There is definitely more to do for the growth of the game,” he said.

