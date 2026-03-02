New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
Sportsville Announces March 28th For 2026 Award Ceremony

Organisers of one of Nigeria’s most glamorous and credible sports award ceremony have announced a date for this year’s edition!

According to a release signed by Harry Iwuala, the chairman of this year’s award committee, the ceremony comes up in Lagos on Saturday, March 28, at the prestigious Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.

“We’re delighted to announce a date for this year’s ceremony following a painstaking planning and selection process. It has been months of planning and preparations, and I am glad that we have finally picked a date for the ceremony, Iwuala, the Media Director of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) added.

“We will be unveiling the personalities and corporate organisations to be celebrated very soon, but I can assure you that they are men and women who have done a good job in sports development in the country.

