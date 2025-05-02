Share

SportsNation Uganda is excited to share some great news with football fans across the country. The popular sports news website is now offering even more football stories, scores, and updates. The site has expanded its football coverage to include both local Ugandan teams and major football leagues in Europe.

For many years, SportsNation Uganda has focused on reporting about the Uganda Premier League (UPL). This local league is loved by fans, and the site has covered it with care and passion. Now, the team is taking things a step further. They will also report on the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and German Bundesliga.

“People in Uganda love football, not just in their own towns but also around the world,” said Brian Kawalya, founder and editor of SportsNation Uganda. “We listened to what our readers wanted. They asked for more football content, and now we’re giving it to them.”

The site’s football stories will now include:

Match previews

Game reviews

Player updates

Team news

Transfer stories

Highlights and results

These updates will help fans follow their favorite clubs and players from Uganda to Europe. Whether it’s a big game between Vipers SC and KCCA FC or a match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, SportsNation Uganda will be there to report it.

The site is also adding more journalists to cover games from different places. These reporters are trained to write clear, honest, and interesting stories that fans enjoy reading. The team wants to make sure that football fans always have something new to check out—every day.

This change is part of a bigger plan to make SportsNation Uganda the best place to read about sports. The site already covers other games like rugby, basketball, athletics, boxing, and cricket. But football is the number one sport in Uganda, and that’s why this update is so important.

SportsNation Uganda was started in 2019 by Brian Kawalya, who used to study IT but chose to follow his love for sports. He began writing stories and taking photos at matches. Soon, more and more people started reading his work, and the site grew quickly. Now, it’s one of the most trusted places for sports news in Uganda.

“This is just the beginning,” said Brian. “We will keep working hard to give our readers the best football coverage possible—both here at home and from around the world.”

About SportsNation Uganda

SportsNation Uganda is a sports website based in Kampala. It shares news, stories, and updates about many sports, including football, basketball, rugby, boxing, and more. The team’s goal is to support Ugandan sports and bring fans closer to the action—one story at a time.

