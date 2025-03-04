Sportsmanship Is A Key Focus At TASG

Share

Following the successful staging of the inaugural Athletics School Games (TASG), the event’s initiator, Seun Akinbohun, shared that the positive feedback has inspired her to organize a second edition.

She hopes that some of the participants will eventually represent Nigeria in major events like the African and Olympic Games.

The Lagos State Athletics Association (LSAA)-sanctioned tournament is rapidly gaining recognition among schools, with more teams eager to participate in this year’s edition.

“TASG began as a passion project for sports,” Akinbohun explained. “I observed that the focus in Lagos had shifted predominantly to swimming competitions, leaving little opportunity for children interested in athletics.

“I decided to take action and create something meaningful. Growing up, I was deeply involved in track and field, and I wanted my children and their friends to have similar opportunities to showcase their athletic skills.”

Reflecting on the maiden edition, Akinbohun expressed her satisfaction with the experience. “You never know what you can achieve until you try.

“The first edition was a great experience, receiving positive feedback from participating schools, officials, and technical advisers.

“It was fulfilling to see the children enjoy the games, remember the medals, and cherish the experience.”

Akinbohun was pleasantly surprised to discover scouts in the audience during the event, which confirmed the importance of TASG.

“There are so many opportunities for kids in TASG, and I’m glad we are contributing to their development.”

The first edition featured eleven schools—four primary and seven secondary.

For the second edition, the number has increased to sixteen schools, with eight primary and eight secondary schools confirmed.

“We’ve expanded the event to include more kids, age categories, and flexibility. I’m excited to bring the experience from the first edition into the second, with a larger technical committee and more experienced personnel.”

Akinbohun encourages others to follow her lead and contribute to sports development in Nigeria. “If we all complain less and take action, we can achieve so much. There are hundreds of schools in Lagos alone that we can accommodate.

Friendly competitions teach children valuable lessons, and sportsmanship is a key focus for us at TASG. It’s not just about winning medals; it’s about making lifelong friends and learning important life lessons.”

In addition to LSAA’s endorsement, TASG has received backing from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and World Athletics. “We hope to expand and include public schools in the future.

It’s a work in progress, but we aim to bring public and private schools together for friendly competitions. We look forward to more support from the government and potential collaborations.”

