Sports, Youth Combo, Powerful Tool To Combat Crime –APC

APC Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, in a bid to further unite the teeming youths of Nigeria and bring to fulfilment the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, says Nigerian youths should be encouraged to take up sports as a vocation that would immensely aid the FGs fight against restiveness, crime and unemployment.

The Leader of the Youth Wing of the APC spoke with the media at the Nest Resource Centre in Abuja, venue of the viewing party of the 2025 Community Shield, where hundreds of fans watched the match.

In his words, he said the recent huge incentives and national awards given by President BAT to Nigerian sports teams that excelled at recent international events were a testament to the massive benefits that were possible when youths and sports are effectively connected.

Speaking further, he urged youths of any political affiliation to take advantage of the hub in the Wuse 2 area of the FCT to network, interact and play games, an effective escape from the rigours of daily struggle, aside other activities to better the lives of the youths of our great country, Nigeria. The English FA Commu.