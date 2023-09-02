Sports University: 100 Students For 2023 Scholarship Trials

Senator Ned Nwoko, Chancellor of Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje -Ugboko, Delta State and President of Ned Nwoko Foundation, is awarding scholarships to 100 students to study at the University.

The scholarship is worth N2.5 million for each student aside from other benefits that go with it. Speaking in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital during the week, Dr. Bob Olukoya, Director, High-Performance Centre, Sports University of Nigeria disclosed that the sports-loving senator decided to give scholarships to the students so that they could actualise their dreams having realised that many of students athletes cannot afford the tuition fee.

He further disclosed that the selection for trials was done through advertisement so that the best would be selected for the final phase in Asaba later in the year. He said: The first phase of the trials, which started at the sports complex of the University of Ibadan, ended on Wednesday.