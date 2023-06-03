Sports Under President Bola Tinubu (1)

Sports in Nigeria is regarded as an all comers sector. Everybody is an expert simply because it is regarded as a mere recreational activity and not a business endeavour. An average fan is an expert when it comes to sports as they relate their day-to day experience with national and international competitions.

It is important to stress that sports puts food on the table for many just as many others look at it as a mere recreational activity. This is however the case in Nigeria and not in other developed countries including some countries in Africa where it is taken seriously as a business endeavour.

As a new President takes over the baton of leadership in the country, it is important to stress that the very first step for President Bola Tinubu to get right is his choice for a minister of sports who will take over from Chief Sunday Dare, who had a good spell in his three and a half years in the saddle.

There are some initiatives of Dare which many lovers of sports would love to be retained. The Adopt A Pitch and Adopt An Athlete initiatives are very good steps that produced results. The new sports minister must be ready to study the books to continue with the good initiatives that produced results for Team Nigeria.

There was a 10-year football masterplan, which the implementation is still in progress. Implementation is crucial just as there should be a template for all sectors in the sports industry. Sadly, the budget for sports on a yearly basis is very small such that no minister can bank on it to execute events.

The next minister of sports must have a good knowledge of sports to boost the industry with his prowess. President Tinubu is aware of the abundant talents in the country but how best to tap these talents and catch them young is the real task. There must be a template in place to achieve this.

Regular inter-school and zonal competitions will be a good idea just as we had in the past. There must be a deliberate attempt to identify the young ones who will be the future champions for the country. Another critical area to be looked into by the new regime is the facilities.

It is important to target facilities upgrade because most of the stadia that were iconic in the past are not currently in top shape. National Stadium Lagos is still under renovation. The last administration started the revival process by engaging businessman Chief Kessington Adebutu to fix the tartan tracks, erect a new scoreboard and also fix a lush green natural grass.

That was just three of the 17 components identified and so it is expected that the new Minister of Sports under President Tinubu should also fix other areas especially the VIP arena and the electricity issue at the complex. There are modern gadgets expected to be at all the major stadia which are not yet prevalent.

A modern gymnasium is a vital ingredient that should be at every major stadium and we should have that as plans in the new dispensation. Nigeria’s first individual gold medallist at the Olympic Games, Chioma Ajunwa, emphasized the need to have more gyms in major stadia in the country. “Fitness is key for every athlete.

We need more gymnasiums which will be open to the athletes to get themselves prepared for major events. Training are in different stages but it is unfortunate that in this part of the world we do not take the gym seriously as we should. In the new regime, we have to ensure national gyms are available because I am aware of athletes travelling over five hours just to make use of a modern gym,” Ajunwa said.

The coaches and administrators in charge of the national athletes deserve better. If we look at the exposure our national athletes enjoy abroad, no one will expect that the national coaches back home should not also upgrade. Footballers, track and field athletes and other Team Nigeria stars are exposed to modern training under coaches who are enjoying regular upgrades.

The new administration should enlist Nigerian coaches, administrators and referees for regular trainings abroad to boost the overall performance of the country’s athletes. Team Nigerian stars should be under the tutelage of coaches and administrators who are exposed to modern trends on the developments of athletes to get maximum results.

There are other areas to be addressed as part of the agenda for the new sports minister and by extension, new president, Bola Tinubu. The other key areas will be enumerated and discussed next week. *To be concluded next week.