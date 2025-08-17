Sports’ Reward Good For President Tinubu, Says Avre

One-time Super Falcons of Nigeria top striker, Patience Avre-Odeli, is emphatic that continuous Presidential largess would guarantee more support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The United States of America-based Avre has reasoned that several stakeholders were highly impressed with Tinubu for honouring and rewarding Super Falcons and D’Tigress players who won the WAFCON title and Afrobasket Championship in Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire recently.

” I say without mincing words that President Tinubu’s popularity is growing since he splashed millions of cash, land, apartments and national honours on Falcons and D’Tigress,” she said.

“There was hardly any criticism of the president. He and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, apparently won the hearts of several Nigerians and millions of followers of Nigerian football.”

The Delta-born Avre who won several women’s football laurels besides representing Nigeria at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Olympic Games declared that several sportsmen and women have automatically become supporters of Tinubu.

She added: “Truly I’m not a politician but I’m convinced that many more sportsmen and women are joining the Tinubu camp. It’s the first time a Nigerian president hosted and honoured two successful teams in one week.

“No leader had done that before. It’s my wish that such presidential largesse is sustained. Perhaps what I add is an appeal for him and first lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu to also appreciate some of us who worked hard to bring glory to Nigeria.”