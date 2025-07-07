Sports Remain Major Tool For Promoting Unity – Gov Aliyu

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development through sports, describing it as a key driver of unity, social cohesion, and talent discovery.

Speaking at the finals of a football competition held to commemorate his two-year anniversary in office, Governor Ahmed Aliyu emphasized the role of sports in uniting communities and empowering young people. The event took place at the Giginya Memorial Stadium and featured a competitive clash between the Governor’s team and the Deputy Governor’s team, with the Governor’s side clinching a 1-0 victory.

“Sports have the power to bring people together, transcend cultural and linguistic barriers, and foster a strong sense of belonging,” Governor Aliyu said.

“Our administration remains committed to supporting sports by investing in infrastructure and providing opportunities for young talents to thrive.”

The Governor urged youth across the state to seize the benefits sports offer, not only for physical well-being but also as a viable path to personal growth and career advancement.

Engineer Mustapha Kofar Marke, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, also addressed the crowd, highlighting ongoing government initiatives to enhance grassroots sports development.

“Under Governor Aliyu’s leadership, Sokoto has witnessed a resurgence in sports engagement among youth,” the Commissioner stated.

“We are focused on nurturing excellence and promoting healthy competition.”

The tournament concluded with cash prizes and a trophy presentation: the champions received ₦1 million, the runners-up got ₦700,000, and the third-place team took home ₦500,000. The Governor applauded all teams and organizers for their dedication and sportsmanship.

The event showcased the state’s growing commitment to youth empowerment through sports, aligning with broader goals of peacebuilding, community engagement, and talent development across Sokoto.