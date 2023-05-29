Sports must contribute to economy under Tinubu – Izamoje

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has been enjoined to adopt deliberate actions that will entrench sports as one of the key drivers of the Nigerian economy. Dr Larry Izamoje, an entrepreneur and the owner of Brila FM, the first-ever sports radio station in Nigeria, who gave the charge in an interview said Tinubu’s government should not consider sports as merely recreational but a burgeoning $500 billion industry which Nigeria must ‘deliberately, decisively and definitively tap into to change the country’s economic narrative. The veteran journalist noted that pockets of success recorded by the country on the international stage were direct products of individual efforts and aspirations which past governments regrettably latched onto for political aggrandizement.

A former member of the Presidential Task Force on the World Cup said sports is capable of spinning as much revenue as oil and it is preposterous to neglect such a sector. “I want to see a more demonstrable push in moving sports to the mainstream of govern- mental calculations, budgeting and activities,” Izamoje urged the new government which takes over today. “Genuine, thoroughly thought-out and well-ap- plied approaches compa- rable with those in the advanced world are still waiting to be tapped “We must find our place within the dynamic eco- system as sports, like tech, can be the new oil. (Cris- tiano) Ronaldo, (Lionel) Messi and Neymar are richer than some states here! They have no debts to cancel out. Those who ran sports in the last 8 years could have done more than they contributed if the system itself was not cagey and limiting,” he said