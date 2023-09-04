Sports Minister proposes better welfare packages for athletes

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has said he will ensure proper welfare packages and insurance coverage are provided for athletes in a bid to assist them perform at optimal levels.

Enoh explained that without the athletes, there would be no need for sports, consequently, it’s important to assist them in competing in the best conditions possible. “Welfare for athletes and insurance schemes rank amongst my priorities for sports in the country because the very essence of sports is the athletes primarily,” Enoh said.

“We are going to work to the best of our abilities to ensure we provide our athletes with welfare packages and insurance coverage that will catalyze their ability to perform. It’s not right for athletes to be owed and we want to bring a change to how they are treated and managed.”

Enoh who spoke in his office in Abuja over the weekend, expressed concerns about the state of health of retired sportsmen, stating that proper planning and long-lasting policies are needed to stem the tide of ill health amongst retired athletes.

“We are concerned about the state of health of our heroes past. We don’t want them to suffer health consequences in their retirement. We will look at innovative, and long-lasting solutions to solve this problem.”

Senator Enoh has asked all sports federations to send a comprehensive report on their activities within a fortnight before he schedules a meeting to discuss prospective objectives and targets for the federations.