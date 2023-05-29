Sports minister gets national awards, CON

Sunday Dare the Hon Minister of Youth and Sports Development has been awarded Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari. Chief Sunday Dare, in his remarks, praised God for being given such National Award. Just two days ago, he was conferred a Fellowship of the National Institute of Sports (FNIS), by the Director General of the National Institute of Sports Professor Moronkola.

Several awards were bestowed on Chief Sunday Dare during his tenure as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development. This National honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON) will forever remain indelible in his mind Dare’s contributions to youth and sports develop- ment can never be over- emphasized; his passion, vision and mission for the youth for nation-building will remain evergreen.