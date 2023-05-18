New Telegraph

Sports Minister Felicitates Emmanuel Okala At 72

The Sports Minister, Honourable Sunday Dare has felicitated exNigerian international goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala on his 72nd birthday.

Okala clocked 72. Dare said: “Emmanuel Okala is truly a rare gem in the game of football.

He contributed a lot to the growth of the game, during his active days.” Emmanuel Okala was a prominent and towering figure in goal for the Nigerian men’s national football team, called the Green Eagles in the 70s and 80s.

He was part of the African Cup of Nations winning team of 1980. “It is a time to celebrate our hero, whose formidable track, left for other footballers to follow, is still intact.

“As Emmanuel Okala celebrates this day, I wish him the very best in all his desires. I join millions of Nigerians to celebrate one of the best goalkeepers that Africa has ever produced,” Dare said.

