Sports Minister, Delta Gov. Declare 7th NYG Open

…As Enoh Sues for Peace, Greater Unity

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, on Saturday evening joined the Executive Governor, Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, to flag off the 7th edition of the National Youth Games which officially commenced at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

The Minister, who represented the president of the country, His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, said that the Games should promote the spirit of friendship amongst all states. He urged all state officials and athletes to compete with the spirit of fairness and togetherness, while putting the interests of the nation first.

The Games is expected to take place between September 23 to 30 across multiple venues in the Delta state capital. More than 5,742 athletes from the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory will compete for medals in 35 different sports.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports Development, has sued for peace and greater unity amongst athletes and states participating in the 7th edition of the Games. The Minister made the statement as he performed a kolanut breaking exercise, a traditional symbolism for peace, friendship and positive ideals.

He thanked the Government of Delta State for accepting to host the Games, reiterating that benefits abounds for both the State and the nation, at large. “Present here in Asaba, are boys and girls from far away states in the North, South, East and West.

Let this game catalyze us to work together, compete together, stay together and be able to understand each other. Our hope is that this National Youth Games will assist Government and the people of Nigeria to foster peace and unity with one another,” he said.

“I thank the Delta State Government for accepting to host the Games. Our greatest hope is that the Games will proceed peace- fully and at the end of the day, the Nation and the State of Delta will be reap the benefits therein,” the Minister added. The Opening Ceremony took place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.