Sports Meet Nollywood At Indigenous Sports Week

Nigerian sports will meet the Nollywood industry at the maiden edition of the Indigenous Sports Week, Abuja on February 16th and 17th. The Indigenous Sports Week, Abuja 2024, is a confluence of excellence, culture, and sport showcasing Indigenous sport. The Indigenous Sports Week is being organised in partnership with Inside Nollywood and Inside Nollywood Film Festival and Awards INFFA.

The sports week as part of INFFA will witness sports meet audiovisual industry masterclass with the theme – Making of short documentaries and short Films. It will also feature a film screening, lead presentation, and round table discussion on how to produce such content. In the masterclass, there will be discussions on the subtopic, why there are no films about Nigerian sports) teams and legends, challenges in making sports films, and resolutions.

Expected participants in the masterclass include sports personalities, screenwriters, directors and producers, artists and musicians, exhibitors, and vendors. The Indigenous Sports Week will also witness the crowning of the JAGABAN Belt Championship. An invitational competition for Traditional wrestling (Kokowa) and boxing (Dambe), which will be titled “The Jagaban Belt.” The championship challenge will consist of 12 invited fighters in both traditional challenges.

The winners of both championships will go home with belts, cash prizes, and other prizes. Convener, Indigenous Sports Week, Abuja 2024, Femi Abioye, believes sports has a place in films as there is a need to tell the stories