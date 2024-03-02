Sports Journalists Forum Condemns Assault on Member

The Sports Journalists Forum (SJF), a group containing some of Nigeria’s finest sports journalists has condemned in strong terms a physical assault meted out to one of its members Tracy Suo Chappelle on Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Lagos.

Chappelle, a football commentator with SuperSport (Pidgin) and a full-time broadcaster with Wazobia FM, Lagos was driving home from work on Sunday evening when a car rammed into hers from behind while observing a precautionary slow-down movement on the Lekki Expressway.

Not Suo, nor SJF, as a group could have imagined what ensued after the accident as the titled Chief from Delta state was beaten to a pulp by four occupants of the car that rammed into Suo’s vehicle – three men and quite unfortunately, a pregnant woman – to the point that Suo’s blood spilt all over her treasured car’s interior areas.