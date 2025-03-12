Sports Festival: N’Delta C’ttee To Unleash Next Generation Of Athletes

Share

Chairman of the Scouting and Mentorship Sub-Committee of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, Mr Godwin Enakhena has reiterated the committee’s resolve to harness the best of talents discovered during the festival.

The ace sports journalist and administrator disclosed that the committee has assembled the best scouts and coaches to help identify, nurture and expose young talents from the Niger Delta region.

He said, “We won’t compromise standards in getting the next generation of athletes during the NDSF. It’s not all about football, but all sports with the potential to put Nigeria at the top by winning medals.”

“We’re committed to regaining our pride of place in sports, and we’re confident that the Niger Delta Sports Festival will provide the perfect platform for us to achieve this goal. And of course, Nigeria will be the greatest beneficiary.”

The Chairman emphasized that the committee’s focus goes beyond football to all sports with medal-winning potential.

He assured that the scouts and coaches will leave no stone unturned in their quest to discover and develop the next generation of athletes from the Niger Delta region.

With the Niger Delta Sports Festival just around the corner, the Scouting and Mentorship Sub-Committee is gearing up to make a significant impact.

By harnessing the best of talents from the region, they aim to restore the Niger Delta’s pride of place in sports and properly situate Nigeria on the global sporting map.

