The Association of Nigerian Women in Sports (NAWIS) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Government of Kano State, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the bereaved families following the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of several athletes and officials returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the tragic incident occurred at Gadar Yankifi (Yankifi Bridge) in Garun Mallam Local Government Area, along the Kano-Kaduna road, on Saturday.

The victims were part of a delegation returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival, which concluded with a closing ceremony on Thursday night.

The delegation had been travelling overnight aboard a Kano State Government-owned Coaster bus, which carried 32 passengers. Sadly, only eleven individuals survived the crash.

In a solemn statement issued on Sunday, NAWIS Founder, Professor Florence Adeyanju, described the accident as a “national tragedy” and a devastating loss to the Nigerian sports community.

“NAWIS is shocked to hear of this tragic incident. This is a colossal loss not only to Kano State but also to the entire sporting fraternity,” Professor Adeyanju said.

“These young, talented athletes and officials were proud representatives of their state. We mourn their untimely deaths and pray that God comforts the Kano State Government, the good people of Kano, the families of the deceased, their teammates, and the National Sports Commission.”

NAWIS also expressed sympathy for the injured and wished them a swift and full recovery.

NAWIS emphasised its solidarity with the affected families, the Kano State Government, and the entire Nigerian sports community during this period of mourning.

