Sports Festival Catalyst For Unity, Economic Growth – Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the biennial National Sports Festival as a unifying force, and catalyst for youth engagement, national cohesion, and economic growth.

He said this yesterday while welcoming the National Sports Festival Torch of Unity to the state, describing it as a powerful symbol of unity and excellence.

He also noted that the torch, which has traversed all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, is a powerful symbol of peace and solidarity.

Receiving the touch on Monday, the Governor emphasized the importance of unity, sportsmanship, and national cohesion.

While pledging his unwavering support for the events in alignment with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he called for support for the biennial event.

In his keynote address, he said; “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who flagged off the Torch of Unity earlier this year, rightly emphasized that this festival is more than just a competition; it is a unifying force and a catalyst for youth engagement, national cohesion, and economic growth.

“Lagos State fully aligns with this vision and pledges its unwavering support to the festival, our athletes, and the entire organizing committee”To all Lagosians, I call on you to rally behind this noble cause, celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, and demonstrate through our hospitality and enthusiasm that sports remain a powerful vehicle for national integration and development. Sanwo-Olu added.

