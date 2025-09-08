Sports Festival: A’Ibom To Discover Talents From Over 3000 Contestants

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno has said that new talents would be discovered at the ongoing Sport Festival in the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the sport fiesta at Uyo Township stadium, Eno said the sporting event would save as an avenue for talent hunt which in turn be nurtured at the planned Sport Academy established in Eket local government area of the state.

Tagged ” Nurturing Talents, Promoting Tourism” Eno explained that the Sport Festival will also be used to promote tourism in the state.

Eno who was represented by the Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi noted that sport has become money spinning business all over the world adding the state will develop tourism through sports.

“The Akwa Ibom State Sports Festival opening ceremony marks a commitment to promoting sports, discovering talents, and showcasing the state’s potential in the global sports arena.

‘And we must discover new talents, grow and expose them to the agents and managers at different levels and see them blossom and grow like others are currently doing across the sporting world.

“Today, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal Football Club, whose parents came from the southwest part of Nigeria, Troost Ekong whose parents have roots in our dear state, Etinan Local Government to be specific.

“The WBO heavyweight boxing champion, Moses Itauma, whom I had the pleasure of meeting and celebrating a few days ago in London.”

“Ime Udoka who became the head coach of one of the most studded basketball franchises in the United States, the Boston Celtics have roots in our state.”

Eno lamented lack of modern sports equipment in the state adding that inability to acquire equipment has contributed to poor performance of the state in sporting events outside the state.

“The lack of modern equipment has always been one of the reasons for our inability to win laurels at major national and international sporting events”

“We have done what is necessary.

We hope with the provision of these tools, the story will now be different”

“As the theme of this year’s event boldly states, nurturing talents, promoting tourism.

We want to deploy all aspects of our popular culture from music, sports, culinary expertise, rich cultural sites and heritage to showcase our state as the destination of choice, which we are already becoming and remain primed to attracting more tourists and visitors to our dear state.

Earlier , the state commissioner for sports Elder Paul Bassey has commended the governor for organizing the weeklong sports festival in the state

” This event is a big support for the Arise Agenda . We have a duty and mandate to discover talents ” He said .