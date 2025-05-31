Sports Festival: 20 Kano Athletes Die In Road Crash

Share

No fewer than 20 athletes from Kano State have been confirmed dead following a fatal accident on Saturday at Dakatsalle bridge in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occured when the athletes were returning from the just concluded National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Fagge, confirmed the tragic incident on Saturday, May 31.

According to him, 20 died instantly and several other athletes sustained various degrees of injuries following the fatal accident.

He said that the bus conveying 30 athletes fell from the bridge, leading to the death of the 20 athletes.

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Sector Command, Abdullahi Labaran, confirmed the accident.

He however said that he could not confirm the number of deaths and injured persons.

