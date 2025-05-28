Sports Federations Elections Set For September In Abuja

Share

The National Sports C o m m i s s i o n (NSC) has released the official guidelines and timetable for the 2025 National Sports Federations (NSF) Board Elections, set to take place from September 1 to 15 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, BSNSports. com.ng reports.

In line with international best practices, the elections aim to uphold transparency, accountability, and good governance across Nigeria’s sports federations.

The process will be supervised by the NSC, with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) serving as an independent observer.

According to the guidelines, the elections are structured to ensure that only qualified, credible, and passionate individuals are elected to serve on the NSF boards, with detailed procedures covering board composition, eligibility, electoral regulations, petitions, appeals, and inauguration protocols.

