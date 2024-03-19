Sports engagement, sponsorship take youth off street –Osikhena

A key stakeholder and very passionate scrabble lover in Nigeria, Ojior Osikhena, has said the game of scrabble and sports, in general, is one of the major vehicles to take the youths off the street and engage them meaningfully.

Osikhena, a civil engineer, made this submission at the weekend in Accra during the ongoing African Games.

“Sports and scrabble in particular have the power to arrest the minds of our teeming youth population, give a platform to earn a living and equally take them off the street,” he said.

“With the support of Shell and my friends with a deep pocket, we grow the game of Words and turn Warri and the nearby towns and cities into Nigeria’s Scrabble hub and Warri eventually produced the first African world Scrabble champion in Wellington Jighere.”

Currently, Osikhena, who is a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Planning in Edo State, South-South, Nigeria stressed that he will continue to support the game of scrabble at all levels in Nigeria and on the continent.

It would be recalled that the third prize trophy of the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA) President’s Cup 2023 was named after Engineer Ojior Osikhena because of his huge contribution to the Mind Game in Africa.

Besides supporting and sponsoring scrabble, Osikhena has helped in financing the education and careers of many young Nigerians in different parts of the country.