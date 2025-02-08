Sports Editor gets Edo sports association job

Share

The Edo State Sports Commission has appointed the Group Sports Editor of The Sun newspaper, Mr Emmanuel Jemegah, a member of the Gymnastics Association in the state.

In a letter dated January 28, 2025 confirming his appointment, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, stated that: ” I am pleased to inform you that the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has graciously approved your inauguration into the Board of Edo State Gymnastics Association as Member.

“The Inauguration is based on your proven interest in sports and I hope that you will bring your wealth of experience to support the sports development efforts of the state government,” the letter reads.

The association was inaugurated on Wednesday February 5 at the Indoor Hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City by the sports commission chairman.

The chairman of the Gymnastics Association is Honourable Sam Emovon while the Secretary is Mrs Faith Buoro.

Other members of the board are Prince Anthony Iyahen, the vice chairman, Barrister Enoma Osakhuiwu, Mr Harrison Uyi, Mrs Comfort Erhunmwunse and Coach Oni Erhunmwunse.

Share

Please follow and like us: