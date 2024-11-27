‘Sports Development Must Be Driven By Government Through Policies, Actions’

Share

The coordinator of the taekwondo event of the 2nd Africa Military Games (AMGA 2024), Major Lucky Ogiemudia, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said his participation in sports led to the military recruiting some of them into the army at a young age

What would you say about the taekwondo events of the 2024 AMGA?

I would say it was quite competitive. It was a display of prowess, even in the Poomsae and Kyorugi categories. It was quite very competitive.

Spirits were high. Countries that were present came in with their best, even though some of the countries didn’t come with many participants, but the ones we had were quite competitive.

It was of a very high standard where we had countries coming with their international athletes who were in the military service.

Talking about the athletes from different countries, tell us about our own, do we have them in the national team as well?

Already, the whole of them are in the military. Talking about the whole athletes we presented for this AMGA 2024 are all nationally graded athletes. We have, the least person we have is just less than a year.

And in the course of this tournament, over the past year, even while we were in camp, we had a series of tournaments in Abuja, and they all came back with gold medals.

The KAC Korean Ambassador Championship was just held in Abuja. Of course, the Nigerian Army team came top on the list. Before then, we had about two other series of tournaments. And they all did well.

But also in the team, we had another African Games attendee which is Benjamin Okuomose and also gone to Olympic camps, about two Olympic camps and he has travelled almost more than five times representing this country so the team was well made up of good athletes.

Can you tell us your history in the game of Taekwondo?

In the past, I’ve ruled the featherweight class since 1997, I attended All African Games in Johannesburg in 1999, where I won the bronze medal. And of course, the All African Games COJA 2003, where this magnificent edifice (Abuja stadium) was built. I attended the World Championship 2002 in Korea.

I’ve attended so many tournaments and I’ve ruled the featherweight class for over seven years and the lightweight class for over three years in my active competitive days. So it is my game and today I still train a lot because physical training is my job in the army and every day I still train.

I still have athletes that I bring up. It’s just that because of the exigencies of the work, we are not all together in one place. So I’m very, very active in it. There was nothing that happened during the competition that was new to me because they are what I passed through as an athlete.

With what you have seen, can you say we are improving in the sport compared to your days?

Yes, the style has changed. In my days it was very hard. The world is revolving because they needed to include Taekwondo in the Olympics, and you know one of the main principles of the Olympics is safety, so that is why they reduce a lot of hard hits. So the rules are always changing.

In my days, it was harder, more physical, it was also very tactical of course than what you have now. In my days we didn’t have the sensor that you just have to touch. In my days you have to kick for it to sound and for the referees to score.

But these days you just touch however lightly it is, if you get the pressure points in the sensor machine, your point counts for you. So over the years, it has evolved and it has changed. It has changed and I could say for now it has become lighter than how it used to be in our days.

Talking about the sport in Nigeria, how do we get our athletes to the level of winning at international tournaments?

Training. There is nothing training cannot do. There is a saying in the army that you train more in peace to bleed less in war. If we continue training consistently when we have tournaments, athletes need to camp on time.

And yes, it’s a difficult thing. You can’t just have the opportunity to have an athlete travelling on training tours, but the exposure matters. Athletes need to be exposed. When Athletes are exposed, it helps.

For this few period, those tournaments that we attended before this tournament in Nigeria, it’s had a lot of differences for the Athletes.

Because whenever they take a video of their fights, we use them back to train. And of course, everywhere you know you’ve lost, you work on it from the other end. So I think one very better way to improve on it is to consistently train and upgrade.

The coaches, of course, should also be upgraded to know the rules on how to train the athletes in the tournaments. That will go a very long way to assist the team and raise the bar for Taekwondo.

There have been calls for improvement in equipment and facilities, do you think that’s part of the problem? Yes, most of the equipment in question is very expensive. They were supposed to be procured by the sporting federations or, or even if the federations get them, how can it be able to go around the whole 36 states?

So that boils down to the involvement of the government at all levels to be able to participate and encourage sports. As for taekwondo, you have the sensor machines. I think I heard that the one that we use (for the AMGA 2024), we have to loan it from Delta and Edo states.

So in the whole of Nigeria, those are the two states that are having. Even if you train in your states and you don’t get used to it, it becomes difficult. So if these equipment are made available.

It is going to go a long way to help. We have been training, but we need the equipment to upgrade ourselves and update our training standards to meet the world standards . So that equipment matters a lot and it’s going to go a long way to assist and improve on the training.

Let’s talk about you, how did you get into sport?

I started taekwondo in 1990; I think I was just leaving Primary School by then. I had a cousin who was behind my house and that was doing the game.

And that was where the passion grew. I’m from Edo state, you know, we enjoy sports. We want to compete every day. And because we had a lot of champions from Edo, we aspired to be like them.

We stayed by the rules, we stuck by the rules, and from there we grew up, gradually. It was in this same taekwondo after much of the records were created that the army came looking for us and recruited us as special enlistments. So it has all been taekwondo all the way, and being commissioned today as an officer, the passion never dies.

You could see it was from the beginning, and getting to play administrative roles in a tournament like AMGA, wasn’t any difficult thing at all. Even while we were in camp, like the army I belonged on the team, both the coaches were people that I trained.

They saw me competing in my days very actively. So the records speak. So when some of us step into the ring and tell them what to do, they look at us and draw inspiration and they also look at us from the part of discipline. So my career from those years since 1990 has always been consistent.

Coupled with my records, before I retired and as an officer and I’m still in the physical training course, I train soldiers in unarmed combat in my army physical training school because actively I also do judo, wrestling and two other combat sports. Even if not too active, there’s always a knowledge of everything. This has helped me in growing up in the system.

You are a sportsman and soldier how do you manage the home?

Honestly, I have a very beautiful wife. I have a very good wife. Every day, when she calls me first thing in the morning, she understands that no matter how bad it is, she just needs to be bright when she speaks to me. That is what carries me the whole day.

This is the strength that keeps me. When you have a very good home front, you can be very focused. So I would say I dedicate it to my very lovely family, my wife, and my kids.

Are any of your kids into sports, especially taekwondo?

My kids do taekwondo, they play basketball, they play football. So everybody understands the line of sports that we are. So it keeps me lively and very much going on.

Do we see any of your kids in the military soon? My first boy plays football very well, but not army, my other girl, is serving now, however, the other boy, who just finished secondary school and I said okay let’s get an NDA form for him and he was like no daddy, you are in the army now, it’s enough for all of us, so no way. But the little girl is also, she likes a soft touch life. So I will leave her to decide when the time comes.

