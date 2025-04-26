Sports Business In Ogun: Putting An End To Social Gatherings In MKO Abiola International Stadium

Share

History will be made on the 16th of May when Ogun State hosts the rest of the nation for the second time in the history of the National Sports Festival, the 22nd edition of the national sports meet.

The festival no doubt promises to be the best to be ever hosted by any state in the country, from the finishing touches been put in place at the new look Alake Sports Centre and the MKO Abiola Stadium that is also set to be renamed as the MKO Abiola Sports Complex with a new Olympic Sized Swimming Pool, practising pool, two Lawn Tennis Courts and an Handball Court all behind the main bowl of the stadium.

In Ogun State, the end has come for non-sporting activities holding inside the newly renovated MKO Abiola International Stadium as Governor Dapo Abiodun has affirmed that no more social gatherings inside the stadium as the state government has finally made the stadium world class.

Having spent so much to make the playing surface and the Tartan track world class,the best decision has been made by Governor Dapo Abiodun to protect the facility from future usage for social events as the economic wealth of the state has been well spent.

From the playing surface to the Tartan Tracks, the seating arena to the newly constructed Swimming Pool, Tennis Court and Handball Court behind the main bowl of the MKO Abiola International Stadium.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said no more social gatherings inside the MKO Abiola International stadium.

What is Governor Dapo Abiodun set to do to ensure that subsequent administrations in the state don’t use the sporting facilities for social events and political gathering, Ogun State is set to have a pavilion just like the ‘ Eagle Square’ in Abuja where all sorts of social events will be held.

Isn’t that a wonderful idea?.

The pavilion will no doubt generate more funds to the coffers of the Ogun State Government whilst ensuring that the sporting facilities in the state stand the test of time as only sporting meets will be held on them.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said “Let me assure you that the stadium will only be used for sporting activities.

“To that extent, we’ve chosen to construct a pavilion somewhere behind the stadium, and that pavilion will now be used for rallies, parties, March pasts, October 1 celebrations, Labour Day celebrations, community days, and Democracy Day.

“All those events will cease to happen in the stadium; the stadium will be made available only for sporting activities.

“Our MKO Abiola International Stadium has now gone beyond being just an MKO Abiola International Stadium; it is now an MKO Abiola Sporting Complex,” he said.

This is the first time in the history of Ogun State that the State can lay claim to having its own swimming pool and lawn tennis courts.

This gesture and effort of the Ogun State Governor; Prince Dapo Abiodun no doubt has left the doubting Thomas’s to start looking around for something not to believe,this facilities are indeed pleasant to the eyes, this is indeed a period where the business of sport in Ogun State will continue to thrive going forward.

The efforts of the Ogun State Government to uplift sport through world class sporting facilities has also gotten recognition as the African Athletics Federation has chosen Ogun State to host the athletics competition in 2026 for the Under-20.

‘’The track that we installed here has already begun to reap us benefit, the African Athletics Federation, because of the quality of our tracks have chosen our State to host the Athletics Competition for 2026 already for under- 20 just because of the quality of what we have done.

“So, you find that based on what we have done, Ogun State will now become home to other world-class competitions across the country, across Sub-Saharan Africa, and even internationally.

“For us, we are already excited that this investment has begun to yield dividends, this will be one of the legacies of our administration,” he said.

On Thursday, the 3rd of April, 2025, Governor Dapo Abiodun visited the MKO Abiola International Stadium and the Alake Sports Centre where he expressed his satisfaction at the level of work done by the contractors, affirming that indeed, Ogun State is ready to host the rest of the nation come Friday, the 16th of May, 2025 to Friday, 30th May, 2025.

“I am glad that starting from the MKO Abiola Stadium, where we saw the track is already in place, the field is about 95 percent completed.

“The warm-up hold, the main bowl, the handball courts, and the tennis courts are at advanced stages of completion.

“Coming to the Alake Sports Centre, it is like night and day compared to what was obtained the last time we came here. I would say that this facility is probably at about 95 percent completion, and I am confident that we are well prepared to host Nigerian youths.

“We are adequately positioned to host the best National Sports Festival in the history of the games.”he said.

Ogun State is expected to host over 15,000 people who would be attending the festival, visiting tourist attractions like the Olumo Rock which is currently undergoing facelift and other tourist sites .

“The festival itself will allow us to host over 15,000 people in the city of Abeokuta. You can imagine that those people will be eating and drinking; they will be transported back and forth.

“They will be buying recharge cards and water.

“Where am I going? They will be visiting our tourist sites.

“We are getting Olumo Rock and other adjoining tourist centres ready for the games. There will be a lot of visitors sleeping in hotels.

“The economic impact of this festival on the economy of this state can best be imagined, the multiplier effect will be felt more after the games,” he said.

Also in preparation for the National Sports Festival, the Ogun State Government has approved and disbursed the sum of N16.5 Million Naira to 33 sport associations in the state to prepare for the 22nd National Sports Festival.

No doubt, all hands are on deck in Ogun State to ensure that the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival truly lives forever in the heart of sport loving Nigerians.

Now that the Official logo,theme song and the mascot for the 22nd National Sports Festival has been unveiled,Ogun awaits your presence.

Obasan Oluwafunso works with the Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

