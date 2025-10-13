Sports Apprentice Holds Inaugural Football Forum, Career Bootcamp In Abuja

Africa’s leading sports in – dustry development and mentorship platform, the Sports Apprentice, will host its inaugural football forum in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday, November 27, 2025 with the Sports Apprentice Career Bootcamp scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Football Forum will herald three days of activations in Nigeria’s capital city, with the football forum expected to feature keynote speakers, presentations, panel discussions and football legends in conversation as well as networking opportunities.

The conversations will focus on football development, digital sports transformation and technology, sports marketing and sponsorships, sports media and communications and manpower development, as well as the launch of a media platform developed as part of the group projects by the participants of the programme.

The event will also include the graduation of the Sports Apprentice Class of 2025, including 17 Nigerians and eight other participants drawn from other African countries, Zambia, Kenya, South Africa, Gambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.