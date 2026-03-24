Sports A Platform For Advocacy, Unity, Social Change – Enabulele

The Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Desmond Enabulele, has said that sports go beyond competition as it’s also a platform for advocacy, unity and social change.

Hon. Enabulele spoke to journalists at the media centre of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State, venue for the reception of the historic 100-Mile cycling ride by an autistic artist, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke.

He noted that Kanyeyachukwu’s journey is a reminder that sports go beyond competition but are a platform for advocacy, unity and social change, adding that through the initiative, the autistic artist is helping to break barriers, challenges misconception, and help amplify the voices of persons with disabilities.

The sports commission boss commended the courage of Kanyeyachukwu for embarking on a truly inspiring initiative -the historic 100-mile endurance cycling ride from Enugu to Lagos State in commemoration of World Autism Awareness Day, celebrated annually on April 2nd.

“We are not just witnessing a sporting activity; we are now a part of a movement that speaks to courage, resilience, inclusion and the limitless potential of the human spirit. We are happy to be a part of your historical journey to making successful global recognition in sports achievement.

“As you endure this particular rigorous journey from Enugu to Lagos, passing through Edo State, we are proud to be part of this historic moment. This visit is particularly significant to us because of your personal connection to Edo State through maternal roots and your commitment to the pursuit of excellence”.

Hon. Enabulele said Edo State is known for excellence in sports, youths and human capacity development, as the State remains committed to promoting and encouraging growth regardless of age and gender

He noted that the State strongly believed that there is ability in disability if given the opportunity to thrive, commending Kanyeyachukwu’s courage and determination to pursue global recognition and accomplishments as an autistic artist.

“Your journey, young champion, is a beacon of hope as it tells every young Nigerian that no dream is too big and no challenge is insurmountable. We celebrate your courage, embrace your message and stand with you in promoting a more inclusive and compassionate society”.

In his goodwill message, the health commissioner, Cyril Oshomohole, commended Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke for his courage, resilience and the power of the human spirit.

He noted that at 16 years old, Kanyeyachukwu had decided to challenge the limit, defy impossibility, cycling from Enugu to Lagos, which is a great feat to achieve.

“Every great journey is made possible through determination, purpose and belief, as your story sends a powerful message to not only young people but all of us that impossibility is truly a myth. We celebrate you and assure you that we are with you all the way”.

The autistic artist’s father, Mr Togbo Okeke, who is also riding with his son, said they have been riding from Enugu to Awka, Asaba, and now a stopover in Benin, adding that they are riding to Lagos, doing it for autism.

He noted that his son Kanyeyachukwu is living with autism and was diagnosed at age four, and has made the Guinness World Records for the largest painting on canvas last year.

Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke is a 16-year-old autistic artist who defied all odds to embark on this 100-mile endurance cycling ride from Enugu to Lagos.